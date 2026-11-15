Ren Shimoda Edges Reijiro Takanashi By Split Decision At KNOCK OUT 70

Ren Shimoda emerged on the winning side of a narrow three-round contest with Reijiro Takanashi at KNOCK OUT 70. Two judges favored the Battle-Box representative 29-28, while the third returned the same score for his opponent at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on November 15.

Their UNLIMITED featherweight meeting was the fourth bout on the card. It paired a fighter seeking to rebound from a knockout defeat with a prospect who had won his first two professional appearances. Neither could establish the kind of sustained control that removed the other from the contest.

Round 1: A caught kick brings the first grounded exchange

Takanashi used quick entries and exits to launch inside low kicks, straight rights and high kicks. Shimoda answered with his right hand and changed between orthodox and southpaw. An early double-leg entry did not keep the action grounded, leaving the karate-trained fighter room to resume his outside attacks.

The next opportunity came when Shimoda caught a right high kick and completed a takedown. He advanced into mount and looked for punches and an elbow, but Takanashi closed the distance on the ground, created space and stood. Once upright, both continued trading right hands, with a left-hook counter also part of Shimoda’s response.

Round 2: Body attacks meet changing counters

The HEARTS fighter directed his straight right toward both the head and body, adding left body kicks and combinations. A right kick knocked Shimoda off balance, but he immediately regained his feet and pressed forward with punches. Another caught kick led to a brief clinch rather than prolonged control.

Shimoda varied the weapons he used against the incoming right: his own straight, a left hook, and then a jumping knee. Both planted their feet for exchanges before separating again. Takanashi increased the variety of his kicking, including a side kick and a hooking kick as the round developed.

Round 3: The last exchanges leave a divided verdict

Jabs, feints and high kicks featured in the closing round. A double-leg attempt brought the pair together near the ropes, where the referee called for a break. Takanashi mixed body punches and a left kick into his work, while Shimoda kept moving and sought opportunities to answer the straight right.

The pace became more cautious in places before they exchanged again late. A side kick checked one advance, and both were still looking to connect with straight punches as time ran down. The contest reached its scheduled conclusion without a finish; the finalized promotion record confirms the split verdict rather than a unanimous one.

A response to September’s setback

In KNOCK OUT’s original written November 12 interview, Shimoda identified his loss to Sotaro Ichio as a problem of judgment and distance. He had mistaken a dislodged mouthguard for evidence his opponent was hurt, rushed forward and been caught. For this assignment, he wanted better timing without abandoning the forward momentum central to his style.

That same written Q&A distinguished UNLIMITED from his MMA habits: he had been studying how to move from grappling positions into immediate attacks rather than simply retain control. His stated aim was an active contest even if it went to the judges. MiddleEasy’s kickboxing section carries further coverage of the promotion.