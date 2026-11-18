Reiji negotiated the most experienced opponent of his ONE career on Wednesday, beating Rui Botelho in a three-round strawweight kickboxing contest at ONE SAMURAI 5. The November 18 event took place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

The judges returned scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for the Japanese teenager. That unanimous verdict lifted his overall striking record to 11-3, while his run inside ONE reached three victories without a defeat. This was a supporting-card contest, not a championship fight.

Round 1: Reiji Answers Botelho’s Forward Pressure

Botelho began the first round moving forward behind repeated hooks. Reiji did not simply retreat under that pressure: he held his position around the middle of the ring and answered with left kicks to the body. The Portuguese fighter’s aggression made the opening exchanges a test of the younger man’s composure.

Round 2: Left Kicks Anchor Reiji’s Response

In the second round, the Nanseikaikan representative continued working with his left leg. Alongside kicks to the midsection, he attacked the inside of Botelho’s leg and joined him in punching exchanges. The contest was no longer being dictated only by the veteran’s forward movement.

Round 3: Reiji Presses Through Awkward Exchanges

Reiji pressed harder at close range in the third round. Botelho’s irregular movement into and out of range made the exchanges awkward, but the Japanese fighter still found openings for right jabs and left body kicks. Both men completed the scheduled distance, leaving the outcome to the three judges.

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A Third Decision Against A Proven Veteran

The result continued a pattern for Reiji rather than introducing a new finishing streak. His first promotional appearance, against Sheng Yi Hang at The Inner Circle 11, also went to a unanimous decision. He then beat Shoma Okumura by the same method at ONE SAMURAI 2. All three opponents have taken him through the full three rounds.

Botelho presented a different level of experience from those earlier assignments. The European kickboxing champion had already faced Jonathan Di Bella and Panpayak Jitmuangnon in ONE, and he owned two split-decision victories over former world-title challenger Zhang Peimian. The second of those wins came in September 2025, making him a meaningful test rather than an opponent selected solely for a prospect’s home appearance.

There was no catchweight adjustment for this matchup. In the official weight and hydration results, Reiji registered 124.2 pounds with a hydration value of 1.0214. Botelho weighed 124.8 pounds and recorded 1.0160. Both cleared the requirements for the 125-pound division.

Their bout belonged to the Tokyo card headlined by Joshua Pacio’s title defense against Keito Yamakita. The kickboxing lineup also included Masashi Kumura’s promotional debut. Reiji’s own next opponent was not announced in the official result report.