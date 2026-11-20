Rahim Tcherchaiko added a stoppage to a 3-0 ONE Championship record on November 20, knocking out Sunvo Torfunfarm at 1:34 of round two. The flyweight Muay Thai bout took place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as part of ONE Friday Fights 179.

Round 1: Kicking distance gives way to the clinch

Tcherchaiko, wearing white shorts and blue gloves, began at kicking range against the shorter Thai fighter. Sunvo kept a high guard and lifted his lead leg to meet attacks, while the Belgian stepped forward behind his hands. Their early exchanges included kicks to the body rather than an immediate, sustained punching battle.

The distance narrowed late in the round. Sunvo brought his arms around his opponent’s upper body, and the two worked for position near the ropes. Tcherchaiko used a collar tie as the exchanges moved into kneeing range. Both remained upright through the bell before returning to their corners.

Round 2: An airborne attack ends the contest

The restart brought another mixture of kicks and punches. Sunvo sent his hands forward as Tcherchaiko looked for openings around the guard, and another close-range tie-up drew the referee between them. The decisive attack came after a separation: Tcherchaiko sprang off the canvas with a flying knee, then landed back on his feet as Sunvo fell backward.

The referee immediately moved beside the fallen fighter and waved off the contest. There was no follow-up ground attack. ONE’s finalized results list the outcome as a knockout, and both athletes’ official records agree on the method, round and elapsed time.

HOLY KNEE 😱🦵 Rahim Tcherchaiko 🇧🇪 moves to 3-0 in ONE with an incredible KO!#ONEFridayFights179 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 195+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/3EQLtzXW8J — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

Two decisions preceded Tcherchaiko’s breakthrough

The 22-year-old representative of Petchsaman Gym and Team Fettah had won his first two ONE appearances under kickboxing rules. Those were unanimous decisions over Zhang Jinhu at ONE Friday Fights 157 and Diogo Miguel Silva at ONE Friday Fights 164. His third appearance came in Muay Thai, a change of discipline from those earlier wins. Under ONE’s rules, elbows are permitted alongside punches, kicks and knees.

Sunvo arrived with momentum of his own. He had stopped Khundet PK Saenchai in the third round at ONE Friday Fights 161, then edged Khunponnoi Sor Sommai by split decision at ONE Friday Fights 169. Friday’s defeat interrupted those successive wins and left his ONE record at two victories and two losses.

The official weigh-in sheet placed Sunvo at 135 pounds and Tcherchaiko at 134.2. ONE lists the pair at 170 and 178 centimeters respectively, giving the eventual winner an eight-centimeter height advantage in a matchup contested at the promotion’s flyweight limit. The Thai fighter represented TDed99 and was 23 years old.