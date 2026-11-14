Patrick Habirora Submits Omar El Dafrawy With Guillotine At PFL Dubai – Highlights

The unbeaten Belgian countered a takedown attempt to secure the first-round submission.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 14th, 2026
Patrick Habirora catching Omar El Dafrawy in a guillotine during their PFL Dubai fight
Patrick Habirora and Omar El Dafrawy at PFL Dubai. Credit: PFL / ESPN

Patrick Habirora defeated Omar El Dafrawy by submission at 3:11 of the first round in the PFL Dubai co-main event on November 14. The Belgian welterweight finished the contest with a standing guillotine at Coca-Cola Arena.

Round 1: Kicks give way to a standing choke

Habirora established himself in the center and jabbed toward the body before connecting with a head kick. El Dafrawy circled away, blocked another kick and brought him down, but could not keep the fight grounded.

A warning for elbows to the back of the head interrupted Habirora’s work. When El Dafrawy attempted another takedown, Habirora rolled with the movement and caught his neck. He tightened the guillotine while standing, pressed him against the fence and released the hold as his unconscious opponent dropped.

The takedown numbers do not tell the whole story

The completed fight statistics recorded two takedowns from three attempts for El Dafrawy, against none for Habirora. Control time favored the Egyptian by 32 seconds to 11. The winner registered one submission attempt, while his opponent recorded none. Neither man was credited with a reversal in the completed grappling totals.

Habirora landed 13 of 27 total strikes and nine of 23 significant strikes. El Dafrawy connected on six of 15 in both categories. Neither fighter registered a knockdown. Five of El Dafrawy’s six significant connections targeted the legs, while Habirora’s nine were all recorded to the head.

A different finish after a run of striking stoppages

Habirora’s preceding appearance ended after just 20 seconds against Henderson in May. Before that, he stopped Jousset in the opening round in December and Roberts in the first round the previous July. His current profile lists a 10-0 professional record following the Dubai win, rather than the nine wins he carried into this matchup.

El Dafrawy arrived after a July decision over Piersma in a catchweight meeting and an April first-round stoppage of Vake. He previously won the PFL MENA welterweight championship in 2024. His updated official record is 16-7, with this defeat following a two-fight winning sequence.

The physical matchup was close on the promotion’s measurements. Habirora stands six-foot-one with a 75-inch reach; El Dafrawy is six feet tall with a 74-inch reach. Their listed ages are 25 and 31 respectively. The profiles identify Brussels and Chicago as their fighting bases.

Both made the welterweight limit with the non-title allowance at the official weigh-in: Habirora registered 169.8 pounds and El Dafrawy 170.8. Their three-round assignment occupied the co-main-event position beneath the separate heavyweight championship fight between Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.

Published on November 14, 2026 at 3:22 pm
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment