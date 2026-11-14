Patrick Habirora Submits Omar El Dafrawy With Guillotine At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Patrick Habirora defeated Omar El Dafrawy by submission at 3:11 of the first round in the PFL Dubai co-main event on November 14. The Belgian welterweight finished the contest with a standing guillotine at Coca-Cola Arena.

Round 1: Kicks give way to a standing choke

Habirora established himself in the center and jabbed toward the body before connecting with a head kick. El Dafrawy circled away, blocked another kick and brought him down, but could not keep the fight grounded.

A warning for elbows to the back of the head interrupted Habirora’s work. When El Dafrawy attempted another takedown, Habirora rolled with the movement and caught his neck. He tightened the guillotine while standing, pressed him against the fence and released the hold as his unconscious opponent dropped.

Patrick Habirora gets the submission to win our co-main event 👏#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Zd3YO3HCai — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

The takedown numbers do not tell the whole story

The completed fight statistics recorded two takedowns from three attempts for El Dafrawy, against none for Habirora. Control time favored the Egyptian by 32 seconds to 11. The winner registered one submission attempt, while his opponent recorded none. Neither man was credited with a reversal in the completed grappling totals.

Habirora landed 13 of 27 total strikes and nine of 23 significant strikes. El Dafrawy connected on six of 15 in both categories. Neither fighter registered a knockdown. Five of El Dafrawy’s six significant connections targeted the legs, while Habirora’s nine were all recorded to the head.

WHAT A FINISH 😱 PATRICK HABIRORA MAKES QUICK WORK OF OMAR EL DAFRAWY IN ROUND ONE!#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/n1Tgj7sbts — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

PATRICK HABIRORA SHOWS OFF HIS GRAPPLING @francis_ngannou , @CedricDoumbe and MVP CEO @nakisa_bidarian reacting to Patrick Habirora’s insane submission win!#PFLDubai | 📺ESPN App | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/qidb2J4a8v — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

A different finish after a run of striking stoppages

Habirora’s preceding appearance ended after just 20 seconds against Henderson in May. Before that, he stopped Jousset in the opening round in December and Roberts in the first round the previous July. His current profile lists a 10-0 professional record following the Dubai win, rather than the nine wins he carried into this matchup.

El Dafrawy arrived after a July decision over Piersma in a catchweight meeting and an April first-round stoppage of Vake. He previously won the PFL MENA welterweight championship in 2024. His updated official record is 16-7, with this defeat following a two-fight winning sequence.

The physical matchup was close on the promotion’s measurements. Habirora stands six-foot-one with a 75-inch reach; El Dafrawy is six feet tall with a 74-inch reach. Their listed ages are 25 and 31 respectively. The profiles identify Brussels and Chicago as their fighting bases.

Both made the welterweight limit with the non-title allowance at the official weigh-in: Habirora registered 169.8 pounds and El Dafrawy 170.8. Their three-round assignment occupied the co-main-event position beneath the separate heavyweight championship fight between Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.