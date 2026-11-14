Oleg Popov Controls Pouya Rahmani For Unanimous Decision At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Oleg Popov’s wrestling carried him to a unanimous-decision victory over Pouya Rahmani at PFL Dubai on November 14. The heavyweight contest at Coca-Cola Arena ended at 5:00 of the third round, with the judges returning scores of 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27.

The matchup tested Rahmani against the reigning PFL heavyweight tournament winner. His two previous appearances for the promotion had ended inside the distance: a first-round stoppage of Trabelsi and a second-round submission of Williams. This time he faced an opponent whose entire 2025 tournament run had been settled by decisions. Popov advanced past Williams and Nascimento before beating Romanov over five rounds in the final.

Round 1: Rahmani’s pressure meets a counter

Rahmani attacked immediately and worked knees from a clinch against the fence. Popov used a guillotine threat to break up a takedown attempt, then caught the advancing heavyweight with a left hook. After defending another shot, he established top position. Rahmani briefly escaped to standing and tried his own guillotine, but ended underneath again as Popov landed elbows.

Round 2: The escape routes close

An overhand right preceded Popov’s single-leg takedown. Rahmani worked toward his knees and answered with elbows, only to be flattened again. Popov moved to the back, stopped another attempt to rise along the fence and continued punching through the end of the round.

Round 3: Half guard through the bell

Popov immediately put Rahmani back on the mat. The Dubai-based heavyweight reached his knees against the fence, but Popov stayed attached and pulled him down again. From half guard, he added hammerfists during a quiet closing stretch and remained on top through the bell.

Oleg Popov and Pouya Rahmani go the distance in Dubai 👏#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/a0OijGCVvF — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Four takedowns and nearly twelve minutes of control

The completed statistics credited Popov with four successful takedowns from four attempts and 11:40 of control time. Rahmani managed 30 seconds of control and did not complete his recorded takedown attempt. Neither heavyweight registered a knockdown, separating the prolonged grappling advantage from a knockdown-led performance.

Popov landed 145 of 178 total strikes, while Rahmani connected on 29 of 48. The significant-strike counts were narrower: 58 from 83 attempts against eight from 20. Forty-one of Popov’s significant connections were to the head, with another 14 landing to the body and three to the legs.

Oleg Popov gets the dominant win in a battle of two heavyweights 💪#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/1qt3bOu5yy — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Popov’s official profile lists Fedor Team and Stary Oskol as his camp and fighting base. Rahmani represents Team Nogueira Dubai. Both stand six-foot-two, but Rahmani held the listed reach advantage, 79 inches to 75.5.

This was a non-title heavyweight fight on the Dubai main card, separate from Vadim Nemkov’s championship defense against Sergei Bilostenniy. The official weigh-in coverage had listed Popov at 251.2 pounds and Rahmani at 245.1.