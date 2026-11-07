Nontachai Beats Felipe Lobo Again After Three-Round ONE Fight Night 49 Rematch — Video

Nontachai Jitmuangnon and Felipe Lobo returned to the ring at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch on ONE Fight Night 49. The event aired Friday, November 6, in U.S. primetime, corresponding to Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand.

The result was a unanimous-decision victory for Nontachai after three completed rounds. His official record lists the bout ending at 3:00 of round three, with no stoppage. That gives the Jitmuangnon Gym representative a second win over the same opponent in six months.

Round 1: Lobo establishes his punching

Lobo started with jabs to the face and added right hands that repeatedly caught the Thai fighter. The Brazilian’s punching made the opening round a difficult one for Nontachai.

Round 2: Counters meet the clinch

Nontachai tried to engage in the clinch during the middle stage, but Lobo punched free. The Brazilian also stepped back and landed counters when his opponent advanced. Body kicks began to change the exchanges.

Round 3: Knees target the body

The Thai’s forward-stepping knees were landing to the midsection in the final round. Lobo continued escaping with uppercuts and hooks, and both men sustained damage before reaching the bell.

The victory took Nontachai’s overall striking record to 54-23. ONE confirmed the unanimous verdict but did not supply individual numerical totals in its written result report.

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An injury replacement with unfinished business

This was not the matchup originally assigned to Lobo. Katsuki Kitano withdrew through injury, and Nontachai accepted the replacement opportunity. The change brought back a pairing first contested in May at ONE Fight Night 43, rather than introducing two unfamiliar opponents.

ONE’s pre-event assessment identified the Thai’s reach, accuracy, kicks and jab as important elements of that first meeting. It highlighted Lobo’s punching power as the principal danger in the rematch, while noting that both men were seeking to recover from defeats.

Nontachai had entered his previous assignment on a three-fight winning streak. Kiamran Nabati ended that run at The Inner Circle 31, leaving this replacement booking as his next chance to return to winning form.

The recent form behind the rematch

The 27-year-old’s promotional results now stand at seven wins and two losses. His recent sequence includes a majority decision over Soner Sen and a third-round TKO of Semih Sah Cindir before the first Lobo victory and the setback against Nabati.

That ledger also distinguishes this performance from his earlier knockout results. Four of his seven ONE wins have come by unanimous decision, with one majority decision, one knockout and one TKO completing the total.

For Lobo, the defeat extends his current losing sequence to four. He lost decisions to Ratchasiesan Laochokcharoen and Nontachai before another points defeat against Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 45. Those results followed his third-round TKO of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28.

The 33-year-old Revolution Muay Thai Phuket fighter has challenged for ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai championship twice. His current promotional record is four victories and seven defeats; this latest setback was his fifth unanimous-decision loss in ONE.

The bout stayed within the bantamweight limit

The final official weigh-in release listed Nontachai at 144.6 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0226, and Lobo at 144.4 pounds with a reading of 1.0233. Both passed within the 145-pound limit, so their scheduled weight terms remained unchanged. They were not part of the card’s two catchweight agreements. ONE sets its passing hydration threshold at 1.0250 or below. These readings are separate from the weight measurements: each man satisfied both requirements before competing at the scheduled limit.

ONE’s non-title Muay Thai contests are scheduled for three three-minute rounds with four-ounce gloves. Judges score each round under the ten-point-must system, prioritizing knockdowns, damage, clean strikes and then aggression and ring generalship. The promotion’s published result does not provide a round-by-round numerical breakdown to reproduce.