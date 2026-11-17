Murtaza Talha’s first RAF match began with a two-point deficit and ended with a six-point victory. Representing Bahrain, he defeated Egypt’s Osama Elsaidy 10-4 over three periods at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The light heavyweight crossover contest paired two league debutants, rather than a champion defending against a challenger. It was separate from the light heavyweight championship match between Kyle Snyder and Shamil Erdogan on the same card. Talha had to reverse an early disadvantage before he could leave with his first RAF win.

Period 1: Elsaidy Punishes The Opening Attack

In Pavel Zadorin’s written match account, Elsaidy stopped Talha’s entry and then pushed him beyond the wrestling area for the first point. A passivity warning against the Bahraini helped the Egyptian extend that advantage. The opening period finished 2-0 to Elsaidy, with Talha still searching for his first score.

Period 2: Talha Turns The Score Around

Talha responded with a throw that exposed Elsaidy’s shoulders without producing a pin. That four-point action put him ahead 4-2. He then forced the Egyptian out of bounds and added another point following a warning against his opponent. The six unanswered points made it 6-2 with one period remaining.

Period 3: A Throw And Turn Settle The Contest

Elsaidy got behind Talha to cut the deficit to 6-4, but could not convert his attempted turn. After the restart on their feet, Talha scored a two-point throw and then a turn. Those final four points brought the score to 10-4, which remained unchanged through the finish.

RAF’s finalized period totals, listed with Talha first, are 0-2, 6-0 and 4-2. They add up to the official ten points for the winner and four for Elsaidy. The promotion credits each athlete with one takedown. This was a decision after all three periods, not a pin or a technical-fall stoppage.

An Amateur MMA Champion Opens His RAF Record

Talha arrived with an established amateur MMA pedigree. IMMAF’s athlete record lists light heavyweight world gold medals in 2017 and 2019, alongside European gold in 2018 and Oceania gold in 2020. Those are MMA tournament achievements; the Abu Dhabi result starts a separate professional freestyle wrestling record.

RAF now lists Talha at 1-0 and Elsaidy at 0-1. The Egyptian, 28, is listed with Cairo as his hometown, while Talha’s profile identifies Dagestan, Russia, as his hometown and Bahrain as the country he represents.

The card also produced Saba Lazishvili’s comeback against Urijah Faber and Zahid Valencia’s close win over Khidir Saipudinov. Talha’s result was his own debut breakthrough: he won both periods after the opening break.