Minoru Kimura Stops Ryuji Takashio In First Round At KNOCK OUT 70 – Highlights

Minoru Kimura returned to winning form against Ryuji Takashio in the KNOCK OUT 70 main event on November 15. The promotion records a knockout at 1:08 of the first round at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, where the pair competed under UNLIMITED rules at a contracted 72 kilograms.

Round 1: Takashio’s takedown gives way to Kimura’s finish

In English paraphrase of the Japanese ringside accounts, Kimura began in a southpaw stance behind a right jab, but Takashio initially took the fight away from striking exchanges. He changed levels, secured a double-leg takedown and lifted his opponent before putting him on the canvas. Both men threw punches during the ground exchange, and Kimura worked back to his feet.

Takashio tried to wrestle again, but Kimura defended the next entry and attempted a soccer kick. A subsequent single-leg attempt also failed to keep him down. After the referee brought them back to a standing exchange, Kimura landed a left hook that dropped Takashio and followed with right-handed ground strikes to end the contest.

Those grounded attacks were part of this match’s permitted offense, not a switch to conventional kickboxing rules. UNLIMITED allows throws and strikes against a downed opponent, including ground-and-pound, stomps and soccer kicks. Joint locks and chokes are excluded. The format therefore gave Takashio room to pursue takedowns while leaving Kimura able to attack after the knockdown.

The weight agreement remained in force

The match went ahead only after an agreement following Kimura’s weight miss. He weighed 72.7 kilograms, 700 grams over the limit, while Takashio passed at 71.9 kilograms. As previously announced by the promotion, Kimura started round one with a point deducted and forfeited 20 percent of his purse to his opponent. Only Takashio remained eligible for the knockout bonus.

Before the contest, Takashio had specifically identified ground-and-pound as his intended route to victory in the promotion’s written account of the weigh-in press conference.

Kimura, a former K-1 WORLD GP super-welterweight and Krush welterweight champion, had lost to Jo Miyahara on the promotion’s September 5 show. His official history places that defeat in the opening round. His previous UNLIMITED victory was an eight-second finish against Kusa MAX in June, between losses to Spike Carlyle and Miyahara.

Takashio was also returning from a September defeat, having been stopped by Carlyle on the same card. Before that setback, he knocked out Kingphet Baanramba in the third round in May. Sunday’s assignment put the KIBA Martial Arts Club fighter opposite another experienced striker, with three rounds of three minutes scheduled before the early finish.