Mikey Caliendo Upsets Jordan Burroughs 7-5 At RAF 14 – Highlights

Mikey Caliendo handed Jordan Burroughs his first Real American Freestyle defeat on Friday, winning 7-5 at RAF 14 in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old former Iowa wrestler built his advantage before the final period and protected enough of it to beat the Olympic champion at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The middleweight contest was decided over three periods, not by a fall or technical superiority. RAF’s finalized record credits each wrestler with one takedown, a reminder that the overall scoring cannot be explained by that statistic alone. Burroughs had arrived with two victories and had not conceded a point in either appearance.

A Five-Point Cushion Before Burroughs Rallied

Period 1: Caliendo took the opening period 4-0. That established the largest part of his eventual margin before Burroughs could get on the scoreboard. The official breakdown does not identify every individual scoring action, so those four points should not be treated as four separate takedowns.

CALIENDO GETS IT DONE 🔥 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/ng5P8EwWkK — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

Period 2: Another point went to Caliendo without a response, leaving the cumulative score at 5-0. The veteran therefore entered the last period needing to overturn a deficit rather than merely find the first scoring opportunity of an otherwise level match.

Period 3: Burroughs won the closing period 5-2, but Caliendo’s two points preserved the overall victory. The totals reconcile to seven for the winner and five for his opponent. It was a late recovery, not enough to erase what had happened in the opening two periods.

RAF’s released ringside video captures the closing exchanges, with the pair moving from a standing tie into a scramble on the mat. The referee follows the action closely before the camera turns toward a courtside scoreboard showing no time remaining. That clip is a partial view of the match rather than a full replay of all three periods.

WHAT A WIN FOR CALIENDO 💪 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/5eeE3TT3Ic — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

Caliendo Converts A Difficult Assignment Into A Breakthrough

The promotion’s September 28 preview had emphasized the younger wrestler’s hand fighting, movement and willingness to turn defensive exchanges into attacks. It identified Burroughs’ familiar double-leg entry as a central challenge, while stressing the importance of making him work for position:

“Keeping Burroughs out of position means his attacks will continue to be more and more flawed.”

That was RAF’s pre-match tactical assessment, not a post-match explanation from either athlete. Its profile of the matchup also highlighted Caliendo’s two NCAA runner-up finishes and his U23 Nationals success in 2025. The credentials help explain why this was a demanding wrestling assignment despite the difference in the opponents’ international résumés.

The updated athlete records now list both men at 2-1 in RAF. Caliendo had beaten Khayitov 9-2 at RAF 11 on July 18 before losing 5-4 to Bizhoev at RAF 13 on September 18; this appearance moved him from those welterweight matches into the middleweight division. Burroughs’ earlier wins came against Sean Brady, 11-0, and Magomed Kurbanaliev, 10-0.

Before the event, Burroughs had already identified Caliendo as his toughest RAF opponent yet. This match was separate from the card’s middleweight crossover championship main event, with no title awarded to its winner. Elsewhere on the same show, Yonger Bastida defeated Zach Elam in heavyweight action.