Michael Larrimore Knocks Out Nate Morrow At BKFC Clearwater – Highlights

Michael Larrimore ended Nate Morrow’s unbeaten run with a second-round knockout in Friday’s BKFC Clearwater co-main event. The hometown bantamweight finished the contest at 1:31, giving the OCC Road House crowd a stoppage before the evening’s main attraction. Morrow’s promotional record moved to 2-1, according to the updated official event listing.

BKFC’s finalized results list Larrimore at 4-2. He entered the October 23 card ranked third in the division, with his two defeats coming against current champion Jamel Herring and former champion Keith Richardson. Those opponents explain why this return to winning mattered in a crowded title picture.

There was a notable difference on the scales beforehand. The promotion’s official weigh-in figures had Larrimore at 138.2 pounds and Morrow at 135.4. Although the matchup was advertised at bantamweight, the pair were separated by 2.8 pounds at the official weigh-in. These were the published readings; BKFC’s result announcement did not specify a weight-related penalty.

The finish followed a difficult opening round

The official highlight shows the fighters exchanging at close range, with Morrow wearing red wraps and Larrimore blue. The sequence cuts between a knockdown count and renewed action before the referee intervenes again. BKFC credited the winner with two knockdowns, rather than a single unanswered exchange ending the entire contest.

PAPA G CAME BACK WITH BAD INTENTIONS! 😮‍💨💥 Michael Larrimore puts Nate Morrow away with a SECOND-ROUND KNOCKOUT!#BKFCCLEARWATER | LIVE NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/IKIyXwyDd9 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

In his immediate interview, Larrimore acknowledged that his opening round had fallen below the professional standard he expected of himself. He attributed that start to getting overexcited and having to work through the initial rush of adrenaline. His corner demanded a more disciplined approach, and he credited that correction for his improved work afterward.

PAPA G ALREADY HAS HIS NEXT TARGET IN SIGHT! 👀💥 Fresh off a second-round knockout, Michael Larrimore wants whoever walks away victorious in tonight’s main event!#BKFCCLEARWATER | LIVE NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/D8f9edzTn0 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

The interviewer had asked how he adjusted after Morrow appeared to have answers early. His response put the emphasis on composure rather than claiming he had controlled every moment. That account added a different perspective to his pre-fight confidence. In an October 8 statement published by BKFC, he had predicted another first-round knockout and said he wanted to remind people of his abilities after feeling overlooked. The actual performance required an adjustment rather than delivering exactly the quick ending he had forecast.

Larrimore’s callout ran into a different main-event agenda

The home-city connection remained central to his reaction. Speaking outside the fighting area, he expressed pride in representing Clearwater and asserted his own place in the local pecking order. That was a fighter’s boast, not the announcement of a new belt or an official championship designation.

BKFC’s written recap separately preserved his challenge to the headliners:

“Ryan Reber, Justin Street, you better fight your (expletive) asses off, because I’m coming for the winner of that fight, boys!”

Asked in the interview whether such a matchup would restore him to the title conversation, he agreed. He also made a dismissive aside about the championship matchup involving Herring and Mike Strode. Neither his answer nor the promotion’s post announced a signed next opponent.

The later Reber–Street result identified the available target: Reber won a unanimous decision. However, Reber’s own response pointed toward the Herring–Strode winner instead of accepting Larrimore’s proposal. The two contenders therefore left Clearwater seeking different routes forward, with matchmaking still unresolved.