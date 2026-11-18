Mica Galvao won the middleweight title at the 2026 IBJJF Crown by beating Andy Murasaki 4–2 in Long Beach on November 8. A second sweep near the end of their final separated the challenger’s return to major gi competition from another successful defense for the two-time champion.

The championship match took place at the Walter Pyramid, on the California State University, Long Beach campus. Galvao had to work through Murasaki’s passing pressure before creating the scoring opportunities that ultimately settled the championship. Neither man secured a submission in the final.

Final: The Sweeps Decide A Tight Match

Murasaki pulled guard early and attacked Galvao’s right leg, starting an extended scramble in which both men threatened to reach the other’s back. They emerged without points, each holding an advantage, before a reset brought them back to the center.

The pace then slowed. Murasaki applied top pressure while Galvao retained his guard and looked for an opening around the right arm. With four minutes remaining, the broadcaster’s account still had the points level at zero. Murasaki subsequently received penalties as the Brazilian began opening his guard and pursuing a more active exchange.

Mica Galvão RETURNED this weekend for the 2026 IBJJF The Crown 🔥 Watch the replay HERE ➡ https://t.co/x32hAipJGR — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) November 10, 2026

Galvao came up to his feet and swept for two points, but Murasaki answered with his own sweep to restore parity. The champion still had an opportunity in the closing seconds. Instead, Galvao tightened his grips and completed another reversal before time expired, producing the winning margin rather than leaving the decision to advantages.

Galvao had opened his tournament with a 4–2 points win over Leo Souza before advancing past Matheus Luna. Murasaki reached the final after beating Rafael Gamba and Tarcisio Santos.

Murasaki’s Defense Meets A Returning Contender

This was the middleweight field established in the official Crown bracket announcement, not a newly arranged superfight. The invitation-only format placed eight competitors in the division, requiring the eventual champion to progress through three matches during the event.

Murasaki arrived seeking a third consecutive Crown after his move to Art of Jiu-Jitsu. The federation’s bracket breakdown identified Rafael Gamba as his opening opponent and highlighted the defending champion’s established all-around game. Galvao, meanwhile, was returning after a 2024 season in which he won all four major gi titles.

The division also included Worlds silver medalist Natan Chueng and medal-winning contenders Tarcisio Santos, Jose Steve and Luna. That field explains the competitive significance of the gi championship: Galvao did not receive the title through a single invitation match, and Murasaki had to defend it within the same elimination structure.