Merab Dvalishvili Pins Marlon Moraes In 90 Seconds After Early Deficit At RAF Abu Dhabi – Highlights

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Marlon Moraes by fall at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, ending their catchweight crossover wrestling match at 1:30 of the first period. The former UFC opponents met at Etihad Arena, where an early points advantage for Moraes gave way to a decisive pin.

Period 1: Moraes Scores First, Dvalishvili Finds The Pin

Moraes put the first two points on the board, leaving Dvalishvili behind 0-2. The Georgian then moved into the top position, turned Moraes onto his back and held both shoulders down. The referee awarded the fall within the opening period.

A separate written account of the exchanges describes Moraes timing a level change during Dvalishvili’s attack. A further takedown attempt then gave Dvalishvili the opportunity to switch positions. His answer was not a prolonged effort to build a points lead: he secured the position that ended the match.

🚨 MERAB DVALISHVILIJUST BEAT MARLON MORAES AT RAF ABU DHABI What a week for Merab 😅 pic.twitter.com/pIPioWoksb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2026

The official result is a fall, rather than a technical fall or a decision. USA Wrestling’s finalized event results give the elapsed time as 1:30. No second or third period was contested. The opening 0-2 deficit describes the action before the pin; it is not a final score replacing the recorded method.

MERAB WINS IT IN ABU DHABI 💪 Watch on @foxnation and @starzplayarabia pic.twitter.com/YDz3m4pF7x — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

A Return To Winning Form In RAF

The victory brings Dvalishvili’s RAF record to three wins and one loss. His current league history lists an opening 12-1 victory over Frankie Edgar at RAF09 on May 30, followed by an 11-8 win over Henry Cejudo in Georgia on July 11. Those were points victories, unlike Saturday’s finish.

Cejudo won their second RAF meeting on August 22, leaving Dvalishvili to enter Abu Dhabi after a defeat in his previous league appearance. Moraes’ profile now lists one RAF appearance and one loss. The promotion identifies Dvalishvili as 35 and Moraes as 38, representing Georgia and Brazil respectively.

The August rematch was listed as a lightweight crossover championship match. Abu Dhabi’s finalized card instead labels the Moraes contest catchweight crossover, without a championship designation. This result therefore does not establish a new title reign.

Their earlier UFC meeting also ended in Dvalishvili’s favor, by second-round TKO at UFC 266 in September 2021. This time they were competing on a wrestling mat, not exchanging strikes in an MMA rematch. The pin belongs to their RAF records, separate from their UFC results.

The November 14 pairing had been announced before event week. Dvalishvili ultimately competed after his release from detention in Abu Dhabi was confirmed on November 13. That earlier update established his return to the card; Saturday’s fall supplies the separate sporting outcome.