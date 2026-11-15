Matty Askin Knocks Out Marko Martinjak To Win BKB Bridgerweight Title – Highlights

Matty Askin became BKB bridgerweight world champion by knocking out Marko Martinjak at indigo at The O2 in London on November 14. The promotion’s finalized result records the finish at 0:43 of the second round, giving the British challenger the belt in only his second bare-knuckle appearance.

The matchup brought an experienced Croatian titleholder together with a former British cruiserweight champion from conventional boxing. It was part of the BKB 61 London card, rather than a gloved-boxing championship contest. Askin entered with far fewer appearances in this format, but substantial experience from his previous sport.

Round 1: Askin counters the early pressure

Martinjak began aggressively, throwing combinations and committing to wide hooks. Robert Krnjić’s written account for Fight Site describes Askin covering up with a high guard, evading attacks and answering with more selective counters. The champion’s output did not prevent the challenger from finding openings; the report noted visible fatigue as the opening round progressed.

Late in that first round, a short uppercut put Martinjak on the canvas. He recovered sufficiently to continue and reached the bell.

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT! 🏆🔥 Matty Askin and Marko Martinjak put on an absolute SHOW in their Bridgerweight title clash!#BKB61 | LIVE NOW | 📺 https://t.co/YmDzuLDSX1 pic.twitter.com/jpXnwpxL5E — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 14, 2026

Round 2: The champion cannot beat the count

The champion also went down early in the next round without a count, a separate incident from the decisive knockdown. Fight Site’s original account distinguishes that fall from the subsequent punching sequence, describing Askin pressing forward behind a straight combination. It was not the earlier fall alone that ended the contest.

BKB identifies a short jab as the blow that dropped Martinjak for the finish. He could not beat the referee’s ten-count. The official classification is a knockout, not a technical knockout, and no judges’ decision was needed. The promotion subsequently selected their contest as its fight of the night.

MATTY ASKIN KNOCKS OUT MARKO MARTINJAK TO CLAIM THE BKB BRIDGERWEIGHT TITLE! 🏆💥#BKB61 | LIVE NOW | 📺 https://t.co/YmDzuLDSX1 pic.twitter.com/ZW93dTUG0m — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 14, 2026

A short bare-knuckle record, a major championship win

The completed event report puts Askin at 2-0 with two knockouts and Martinjak at 14-3, with all fourteen of the Croatian’s wins by knockout. Those are the post-event figures; an older profile or booking announcement is not a current record. BKB’s Askin profile now lists this championship victory above his first-round knockout of Julian Kerr.

That athlete page identifies Barnsley as Askin’s hometown and Blackpool as his fighting base. Across the ring, Martinjak’s official history includes first-round wins over Isaac Villanueva and Daniel Podmore, alongside stoppage victories against other established opponents. His championship experience therefore extended well beyond the challenger’s brief bare-knuckle résumé.

Before traveling to London, Martinjak had described a new ability to focus entirely on training, supported by sponsors and fight purses, in Christian Stein’s written interview. His emphasis on speed and aggression provided the backdrop to a defense in which Askin’s more selective counters proved decisive.