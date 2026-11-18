Masashi Kumura needed less than one round to win his ONE Championship debut. The Japanese striker stopped Ellis Badr Barboza at 2:58 of Round 1 in their strawweight kickboxing bout at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on November 18.

The finish also earned Kumura a 4.5 million yen performance bonus, according to ONE’s Japanese event report. He broke down a former ONE Muay Thai world-title challenger with attacks to the body and head before a late knockdown brought the referee into the action.

Round 1: Body Kick Starts Kumura’s Finishing Sequence

In an English translation of the promotion’s ringside account, Kumura landed a left crescent kick to Barboza’s body that stopped the British fighter’s movement. A following left hook drove Barboza toward the ropes, and he began bleeding beneath his left eye.

Late in the round, a straight right badly shook Barboza. He initially resisted going down, but Kumura then landed a heavy left hook that finally put him on the canvas. Barboza got back to his feet before the referee stopped the contest.

Both athletes’ finalized records and the official English results list a TKO at 2:58, rather than a completed count-out knockout. ONE shared the result announcement and Kumura’s hand-raise below:

MARVELOUS 👏 Masashi Kumura 🇯🇵 stops former ONE World Title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in Round 1! @k3bmss #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Subscribe to The Inner Circle at https://t.co/EAHzKQK213 and watch ONE Samurai 5 FREE!

🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT subscription pic.twitter.com/uLCIbnqW0I — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

A Quick Return On Kumura’s New Approach

Ahead of the bout, Kumura had described changes to his footwork after joining TEAM TEPPEN. The former Krush champion said in ONE’s November 17 written preview that he wanted to hurt Barboza with speed and timing through exchanges, rather than hunt one isolated power shot. Those were his pre-fight plans, not remarks made after this win.

The 27-year-old newcomer was facing a 26-year-old opponent whose ONE experience spans two striking sports. Barboza’s preceding kickboxing appearance ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Zhang Peimian. Under Muay Thai rules, he had stopped Shamil Adukhov in the third round after losing his strawweight title challenge against Prajanchai in the fourth.

At strawweight, ONE’s kickboxing rules specify eight-ounce boxing gloves. Its Muay Thai contests instead use four-ounce, open-finger gloves, making this a different competitive setting from Barboza’s previous championship challenge.

Neither fighter needed the catchweight adjustments affecting two other bouts on this card. The official weigh-in release recorded Kumura at 123.8 pounds and Barboza at 123.4; both passed weight and hydration. Their hydration readings were 1.0187 and 1.0074, respectively.

Kumura also has a separate December 20 RISE tournament assignment against Koki Osaki. RISE’s November 11 announcement placed that matchup in its 55-kilogram bracket at Tokyo’s Kanadevia Hall. This ONE debut was a standalone kickboxing bout, not a round of that later tournament.