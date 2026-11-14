Lewis McGrillen Stops Nawras Abzakh In Round One At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Lewis McGrillen defeated Nawras Abzakh at PFL Dubai on November 14, with the bantamweight contest at Coca-Cola Arena ending at 5:00 of round one. PFL records a KO/TKO stoppage; ringside reporting identified the finish as a retirement between rounds, following McGrillen’s late knee and knockdown.

Round 1: Abzakh’s early wrestling gives way to McGrillen’s late pressure

McGrillen opened aggressively but missed an overhand left. Abzakh answered with a knee and left hook, then found his jab. McGrillen landed a body kick before another knee and a takedown put him on the defensive. He stood, and they clinched against the fence with three minutes remaining. Abzakh then grounded him briefly again from a single-leg attempt.

McGrillen defended while striking with hammerfists, and the pair separated with roughly 100 seconds left. His jumping-knee attempt led to another unsuccessful shot from Abzakh. A knee and left hook followed, with the Manchester fighter also stopping a double-leg attempt. Body punches and another left hook marked his late offense. With five seconds left, the official highlight shows McGrillen controlling Abzakh’s head and landing a knee; Abzakh went down before the bell.

LEWIS MCGRILLEN LANDS A KNEE TO END THIS FIGHT IN ROUND ONE 😤 WHAT A WAY TO START THE MAIN CARD!#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/3VTgZGB10U — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

A meeting of regional tournament winners

McGrillen represents Manchester Top Team and is listed by PFL as 26 years old. His official profile now shows a 14-2 career record and a 2-1 promotional tally. At five-foot-six, he was four inches shorter than Abzakh, although both athletes carry the same listed 68-inch reach.

The British bantamweight had won the 2024 PFL Europe championship. More recently, his official fight history records a second-round submission loss to do Nascimento in July, followed by a three-round decision victory over Lewis in August. Dubai therefore follows a decision win, rather than being his immediate response to the submission defeat.

Abzakh entered this matchup as the 2025 PFL MENA bantamweight tournament winner. His listed path to that championship included a second-round knockout of Yazbeck, a unanimous decision over Benkaci in the semifinal and a first-round submission of Youssef in the final. The Jordanian, 34, fights out of Amman with Gladiator MMA; his updated profile lists 15-7 with one no-contest.

This bantamweight contest opened the main card of the Dubai event, rather than carrying a championship of its own. Both athletes had made weight for the matchup, with McGrillen at 135.6 pounds and Abzakh at 135.8 in the weigh-in results. The show’s separate heavyweight title headliner paired Vadim Nemkov with Sergei Bilostenniy. PFL scheduled the main card for 1 p.m. ET, following an early card that began at 9 a.m. ET.