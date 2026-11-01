Kyle Snyder Rallies From 4-0 Down To Beat Arash Yoshida For Fifth World Title

Kyle Snyder retained the men’s freestyle 97kg world championship on Friday, October 30, overcoming a four-point deficit against Japan’s Arash Yoshida at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The final ended 4-4, with the American winning on criteria after producing both of his takedowns in the closing minute.

It was his fifth senior world title and his second in succession. The other gold medals came in 2015, 2017 and 2022 before his 2025 triumph. Friday also gave him a ninth world-championship medal, alongside the Olympic gold and silver already in his collection.

Period 1: Yoshida builds his lead without a takedown

The opening period favored the Japanese challenger’s pressure. Snyder received a passivity warning and subsequently went onto the activity clock. When he failed to score then, Yoshida collected the first point. An underhook then helped the 22-year-old drive his opponent across the boundary for a second.

That left the defending champion trailing 2-0 at the interval. Yoshida had established control of the scoring through an activity point and a stepout, rather than a takedown. Both scoring exchanges preceded the second three-minute period.

Period 2: A lost challenge before the comeback

Early after the restart, Snyder lowered his level from a snap, but Yoshida countered and forced another stepout. The margin became 3-0. With the clock running down, the U.S. corner challenged an edge exchange in search of a point; the review did not produce one because Yoshida had been in par terre.

The unsuccessful challenge instead added a fourth point to Japan’s total. Snyder finally found a single leg, elevated it and used a trip to finish with roughly 25 seconds remaining. The sequence was awarded two points, despite coming close to a four-point action. He still needed another score to change the outcome.

A snapdown created that opportunity. Snyder circled behind to complete a second takedown inside the final 20 seconds, drawing level and taking the criteria advantage. He stayed on top through the remaining time. The official 4-4 result therefore reflects two two-point takedowns against an activity point, two stepouts and the failed-challenge point.

Later that Friday, the champion shared photographs from the tournament with a brief written message:

Jesus Christ = Champion of champions.

Jesus Christ = Champion of champions. pic.twitter.com/T3NS51x39l — Kyle Snyder (@Snyder_man45) October 30, 2026

A decorated podium at 97kg

Sadulaev and Yazdani each returned to claim bronze, both by 5-0 scores. Their presence completed a medal group drawn from a division containing four Olympic champions. The official award ceremony brought the four medalists together after the final:

The bracket had already required another escape

His quarterfinal against Abdulrashid Sadulaev also finished 4-4 on criteria. In that match, Snyder trailed 4-1 during the second period before finding a takedown and a late stepout. The victory narrowed their head-to-head rivalry to 3-2 in Sadulaev’s favor, according to United World Wrestling’s October 29 account.

A 5-0 semifinal win over Poland’s Zbigniew Baranowski followed. Snyder scored a takedown while his opponent was on the activity clock, building a 3-0 advantage, then added two stepouts after the break. USA Wrestling’s final tournament list also records an opening 10-0 technical-superiority win over Türkiye’s Alperen Tokgoz.

Yoshida had survived his own demanding route. He beat Hassan Yazdani 7-5 after scoring late, then recovered from a 6-0 deficit to pin Akhmed Tazhudinov in the semifinal. Both opponents were Olympic champions. The final consequently paired an established titleholder with a challenger who had already overturned two major names.

The American finish at the top of 97kg accompanied Bo Bassett’s 65kg gold that day. USA Wrestling’s standings after those first two men’s freestyle divisions put the United States on 50 points, with Iran and Russia tied on 30. Those were interim standings, not a declaration of the eventual team championship.

Snyder’s fifth title placed him behind six-time winners Jordan Burroughs and Adeline Gray in the American world-gold count. Kyle Dake joined that five-title group the following day. Further coverage of Snyder and Dake tracks their separate championship runs.