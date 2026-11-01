Kyle Dake Wins Fifth World Title With 3-2 Victory Over Arsenii Dzhioev

Kyle Dake added the 86kg world championship to his collection on Saturday, October 31, defeating Azerbaijan’s Arsenii Dzhioev 3-2 at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The American, 35, now owns five senior world gold medals spread across three weight divisions, and became the oldest U.S. wrestler to win the tournament.

USA Wrestling places him at 35 years and eight months, ahead of Bruce Baumgartner’s previous American record of 34 years and nine months from 1995. That milestone followed Kyle Snyder’s fifth world title a day earlier; both now trail six-time champions Jordan Burroughs and Adeline Gray in the U.S. gold-medal count.

Period 1: An activity point separates them

Dzhioev received the opening passivity warning and was subsequently placed on the activity clock. When that scoring window expired without a point from the Azerbaijani, Dake moved ahead 1-0. The American was also warned for passivity before the interval, but the first three-minute period ended without either man completing a takedown.

World Championships Freestyle 86kg Medal Bouts 🥇Kyle DAKE 🇺🇸 df. Arsenii DZHIOEV 🇦🇿, 3-2 🥉Malik SHAVAEV 🇰🇬 df. Ibragim KADIEV 🇷🇺, 4-3

🥉Vladimeri GAMKRELIDZE 🇬🇪 df. Georgios KOUGIOUMTSIDIS 🇬🇷, 6-0 pic.twitter.com/9tZ5mfv4Gn — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 31, 2026

Period 2: The edge exchange proves decisive

Dake attacked both legs early after the restart. Dzhioev’s counter forced an adjustment: the American switched to one leg, raised it and pursued the finish toward the boundary. Rather than accept a single stepout point, he tripped his opponent to the mat for two. United World Wrestling’s written account describes him avoiding the counterthrow as he completed that sequence.

The resulting 3-0 advantage narrowed when Dzhioev drove him out with 2:16 remaining. Dake then went on the activity clock himself; its expiration left him only one point ahead with roughly 35 seconds to defend. Another warning arrived in the closing moments. Dzhioev lowered his level for a final attack, but could not convert it before time expired.

At the finish, Dake wrapped his opponent’s chest and resisted the attempted takedown. The official scoring reconciles as one activity point and one two-point takedown for the winner, against a stepout and an activity point for Dzhioev. It was a decision at the end of regulation, not a fall or technical-superiority victory.

His own written response focused on the age milestone:

God is Great! Oldest World Champion in USA wrestling history! Getting younger?

God is Great! Oldest World Champion in USA wrestling history! Getting younger? — Kyle Dake (@kyledake444) October 31, 2026

A difficult opening bout before the medal run

The path through the bracket began with a narrow escape against Mongolia’s Batbilguun Naadambat. Dake fell behind after a four-point throw, then found the late takedown needed to leave with a 6-5 win. Against Lithuania’s Paulius Lescauskas, another early concession did not stop him: a takedown and successive gut-wrench turns produced a 13-2 technical-superiority result.

He next shut out Kazakhstan’s Bolat Sakayev 11-0 before beating Kyrgyzstan’s Malik Shavaev 6-2 in the quarterfinals. That stretch included both a clear-margin victory and a match in which his second-period takedown-and-turn combination supplied the separation, rather than a string of identical finishes.

The semifinal on Friday, October 30, brought Russia’s Ibragim Kadiev, who had beaten him 11-4 at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in February. Dake answered that earlier defeat with a 6-3 decision. At 2-2, the Russian held the criteria advantage, but Dake’s counterattack put him in front. A late caution narrowed the margin before another takedown secured his place in the championship bout. Dzhioev reached the other side of the final with a 9-1 semifinal victory over Georgia’s Vladimeri Gamkrelidze.

Gold follows titles at two lighter weights

Dake’s previous world championships came at 79kg in 2018 and 2019, then 74kg in 2021 and 2022. He also earned silver in 2023 and Olympic bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Games. Saturday extended a record of reaching the final in each of his six senior world-championship appearances.

With the U.S. women’s team title already secured, the men’s standings remained open: USA Wrestling listed 120 points for the Americans and 105 for Russia, with four weights unfinished.