Koya Saito made an emphatic return from injury at K-1 Revenge II, stopping Rei Sugiwaka with a burst of punches in Tokyo on Monday. The Krush welterweight champion forced the referee to intervene after putting his replacement opponent down early in the second round.

The official result was a knockout at 47 seconds of Round 2 on November 23 at Korakuen Hall. Their seventh bout on the card was contested at a 76-kilogram contract weight, rather than as a defense of Saito’s Krush belt.

Round 1: Saito builds pressure with kicks and knees

According to K-1’s Japanese-language fight report, Saito began by throwing right low kicks and pushing Sugiwaka back with his right hand. Sugiwaka answered with a right of his own, giving the advancing fighter something to deal with rather than simply retreating without a response.

Saito then worked from his jab into a knee and used hooks from both sides to keep his opponent under pressure. Calf kicks and a succession of knees added another layer to his attack. Sugiwaka continued returning the right hand, and the opening round developed into exchanges between the two orthodox fighters.

Round 2: Hooks produce the knockdown and stoppage

The decisive breakthrough came when Saito combined left and right hooks to knock Sugiwaka down. The younger fighter got back to his feet, but the restart offered little relief: another hooking attack drove him backward and brought the referee in to stop the contest.

K-1 lists the finish as a KO, although the intervention came with Sugiwaka upright during the follow-up. There were no judges’ scorecards to determine the winner, and the scheduled third round and possible extension were not needed.

A changed opponent for the returning Krush champion

This assignment had originally paired Saito with Ouyang Feng. An injury ruled Ouyang out, leaving Sugiwaka to take the matchup at the revised contract weight. That change followed a separate interruption to Saito’s own plans: his first Krush title defense had been scheduled for September, but he withdrew through injury.

The 26-year-old won that championship by defeating Masaki Oishi on points in December 2025. His activity this year also included a first-round TKO against TAaaaCHAN in RIZIN in June. Monday therefore marked a return to competition, not the completion of the postponed title defense.

Sugiwaka, 21, represented WIZARD Kickboxing Gym, while Saito fought out of K-1 Gym Kawaguchi Blue Dragon. The official matchup listing gave Saito a seven-centimeter height advantage, at 187 centimeters against 180. Both men were listed at the agreed 76 kilograms. Readers can find the evening’s separate co-main-event report in our Kamara–Inagaki coverage, alongside Yuuki Sakamoto’s knockout of Daizo Sasaki.