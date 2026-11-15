Kongnapa Stops Rintaro Yoshida In Third Round At KNOCK OUT 70 – Highlights

Kongnapa Weerasakreck’s pressure finally broke Rintaro Yoshida’s resistance in the KNOCK OUT 70 co-main event on November 15. The former RED lightweight champion won by technical knockout at 0:58 of round three at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with Yoshida’s corner signaling the end after a knockdown.

Round 1: Body kicks meet Yoshida’s counters

In English paraphrase of the Japanese ringside reports, the opening round paired Kongnapa’s southpaw body kicks with Yoshida’s attempts to answer at punching range. Yoshida used his jab and left hook while circling, but the Thai veteran kept advancing behind a high guard. He also sought right-hook counters and brought knees into the close exchanges.

Round 2: Kongnapa keeps closing the gap

Kongnapa continued closing distance with the left body kick and straight left. Yoshida answered with hooks and elbows, then tried to move off the line rather than remain a stationary target. The exchanges repeatedly moved between kicking range and brief clinches, with Kongnapa sustaining the forward pressure as Yoshida looked to interrupt it.

Round 3: The corner intervenes

The pace changed decisively in the final round. Kongnapa drove Yoshida backward with combinations, mixing his straight left with repeated right hooks near the ropes. Yoshida still tried to answer with punches and elbows, but a further burst put him down. His corner threw in its baton, and the referee stopped the contest.

A finish after two points victories

The result follows consecutive decision wins for Kongnapa in the promotion’s published history: Super Yay Chan in May and Chadd Collins in September. Against Collins, the judges returned 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27. Sunday therefore supplied the finish he had been seeking after those points victories, rather than ending a losing run.

Yoshida had arrived after losing his August promotional debut to Bazooka Koki. That majority decision included one even card and two 29-28 scores for Koki. The VERTEX fighter holds a Road to Muaythai super-lightweight title and previously held the NJKF title, but this assignment was a RED lightweight contest rather than a defense of either belt.

The RED ruleset permits elbows and clinch knees while excluding throws, submissions and attacks on a grounded opponent. Open-finger gloves are the standard equipment in that published framework, although organizers may use boxing gloves for less-experienced competitors. This format keeps the action on the feet.

Both men had made the 62.5-kilogram limit. The promotion’s weigh-in report recorded Kongnapa at 62.20 kilograms and Yoshida at 62.25. Their published heights are 167 and 178 centimeters respectively; those figures describe an eleven-centimeter height difference, not a measured reach advantage.