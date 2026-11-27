Kongklai Sor Sommai beat Worapon Lukjaoporongtom by split decision at The Inner Circle 40 on November 27 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Their bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event included a third-round knockdown.

Round 1: Worapon works inside

Worapon attacked the body and closed into the clinch early. He defended Kongklai’s knees there and answered with elbows, establishing the close-range exchanges that shaped the contest.

Round 2: Kongklai withstands the elbows

Kongklai pressed into the clinch with knees. Worapon responded with body punches and elbows, including shots to the chin that buckled Kongklai’s legs. Kongklai stayed upright and continued trading.

Round 3: A knockdown before the final bell

A right hand dropped Worapon in the last round. He got up and returned to punching and elbowing, while Kongklai absorbed the pressure and answered with punches. Two judges ultimately favored Kongklai, whose record improved to 84-24.

Two rebuilding efforts meet in Bangkok

For Kongklai, this was the opportunity to reverse consecutive losses rather than allow a third to follow. His preparation emphasized protecting himself more carefully against another southpaw, particularly one whose high kick and clinch elbows he considered dangerous.

Julio Lobo had beaten him on points in May at The Inner Circle 12. Adam Benwarwar then survived two knockdowns to stop him in the second round at The Inner Circle 22 in July. Those setbacks followed a three-fight winning stretch that included stoppages of Ferrari Fairtex and Mohammad Habibpour, with a decision over Kendu Irving between them.

Kongklai had identified persistent pressure as a potential route against Worapon after watching Lenny Blasi’s success. He also considered his height and reach useful advantages, while expecting stamina and timing to matter in a matchup between aggressive left-handed fighters. His pre-fight aim was to keep the pursuit of a main-roster contract alive.

Worapon entered after his own setback against Blasi in August. Before that loss, he had won three consecutive fights in 2026, including first-round finishes of Soe Lin Oo and Arthur Brossier. A knockdown had been consequential in the Blasi decision, and he returned to training a week afterward.

Worapon had spent nearly two months preparing for the matchup and described Kongklai as technically polished and capable of finishing with his left kick. He regarded his youth and freshness as advantages, but also acknowledged the power his opponent carried.

The younger fighter expected adjustments during the bout to be important because the pair shared a stance. His stated focus was rebuilding consistency before worrying about a main-roster deal. Their three-round meeting served as the co-main event beneath Detchawalit versus Yodkhunpon, with each result reported separately.