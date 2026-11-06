Klinphaka Knocks Out Ran Longshu At ONE Friday Fights 177 — Highlights

A sustained body attack gave Klinphaka Por Thaisong a route back from her loss to Islay Erika Bomogao. She knocked out Ran Longshu at 0:57 of round two at ONE Friday Fights 177, winning their November 6 atomweight Muay Thai contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

This was one of three atomweight Muay Thai matchups on the nine-bout Friday Fights program. It belonged to the later portion of ONE’s doubleheader, rather than the separate Inner Circle 37 session that opened the evening at the same venue.

Round 1: Forward pressure from the outset

Klinphaka pressed forward immediately, working punches together with kicks rather than allowing Ran to settle at distance. The Chinese fighter tried to answer, but the opening exchanges favored the advancing Thai. Zianmuay’s Thai-language round report, translated into English here, describes Klinphaka’s pressure as starting in the opening round.

Opening-round replay

Round 2: Attacks to the body force the finish

The attacker maintained that approach after the break. She mixed punches to the torso with kicks, continuing to make Ran defend against more than one level of offense. A body attack eventually sent the Chinese athlete down, ending a contest in which the pressure had carried over from the previous round.

ONE’s finalized result records a knockout, rather than a technical knockout or a decision. Both athletes’ updated official profiles list the same method, round and elapsed time, with no scoring totals required for the outcome.

PERFECT shot 🎯 Klinphaka KOs Ran Longshu! — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 6, 2026

The Bomogao connection between both athletes

For the 23-year-old Por Thaisong representative, the win followed a third-round knockout defeat against Islay Erika Bomogao at ONE Friday Fights 164. That earlier loss came just 13 seconds into its final round. Friday therefore gave Klinphaka a return to winning form in her listed promotional results rather than extending a winning streak.

Her other victory recorded by ONE was also a second-round knockout, against Kati Mor RajabhatKorat at Friday Fights 151, with a listed time of 1:29. The current athlete page now shows two wins and one loss, both victories by stoppage. Those figures describe her ONE record, not her complete career across every organization.

Ran, 21, represents Sheng Li Ren He. She had previously gone the distance with Bomogao under Muay Thai rules at Friday Fights 93, losing a unanimous decision. Her next listed promotional appearance was a kickboxing decision loss to Misaki at Friday Fights 111, so her earlier ONE appearances were not all contested under the same ruleset.

The pair were close on the official pre-fight weight list: Klinphaka registered 104.8 pounds and Ran 104. Both names appeared in ONE’s completed weight-and-hydration report. The difference between their readings was 0.8 pounds.