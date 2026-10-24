Khamzat Chimaev Beats Robbie Lawler By 11-0 Technical Fall At RAF 14 – Highlights

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Robbie Lawler by an official 11-0 technical fall in the first period of their RAF 14 co-main event Friday in Las Vegas. The catchweight crossover match ended with time still on the opening-period clock, leaving Lawler without a point on the finalized scorecard.

Real American Freestyle credited Chimaev with three takedowns and Lawler with none. This was a wrestling result, not an MMA stoppage or a submission, and the event did not classify their match as a championship contest.

Repeated turns opened the gap before the final takedown

The released broadcast sequence begins with Chimaev already ahead 2-0 and 51 seconds showing. From a standing tie, he gets behind Lawler, brings him down and settles on top. He then locks around the body and rotates his opponent through successive turns, maintaining the grip as the action moves across the mat.

Khamzat Chimaev just DOMINATED Robbie Lawler at RAF 14 😳 (via @RAFWrestlingUSA) pic.twitter.com/IG0SsDxvwE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2026

The on-screen tally rises through 4-0, 6-0 and 8-0 during that stretch. After a restart and another exchange near the boundary, it advances to 9-0. Chimaev then returns to the legs and finishes another takedown. The referee signals two more points, consistent with RAF’s final eleven-point margin rather than a ten-point score.

CHIMAEV WAS UNSTOPPABLE 🐺 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/U1mooxhe40 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

A separate official mat-side clip provides the low-angle view of the lift and ensuing ground action. It shows Lawler being elevated, then trying to regain his base while Chimaev follows from above.

An unbeaten RAF run continues into a booked title match

The promotion’s updated athlete record now lists Chimaev at 4-0, a mark also announced in its official winner post. His earlier RAF victories came against Dillon Danis in June, Tyron Woodley in September and Gilbert Burns later that month.

After the stoppage, the opponents stood together with the referee, shook hands and briefly embraced. RAF’s separate victory photograph shows the official raising Chimaev’s arm.

BORZ STAYS UNDEFEATED 💪 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/bS61tOe3Q9 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

Lawler’s official profile, by contrast, lists this as his only RAF match and records him at 0-1. The 44-year-old former UFC welterweight champion entered against a 32-year-old opponent already accustomed to this competition. Before the event, he had described two training visits to North Carolina’s Wolfpack Regional Training Center alongside his work at Kill Cliff. Live wrestling, defensive positioning and finding opportunities for his own offense were the focus of that preparation.

In that earlier interview, Lawler had also clarified that he had contracted for one match, with further appearances only being discussed. Friday’s loss does not establish another booking, and his participation here should not be read as an announced return to MMA or bare-knuckle competition.

Chimaev already has another assignment on the promotion’s calendar. He is scheduled to meet Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi on November 14, three weeks after the Las Vegas card. RAF labels that main event a cruiserweight crossover championship match, a different classification from Friday’s catchweight contest.

The official Abu Dhabi listing names Etihad Arena as the venue. Chimaev will represent the United Arab Emirates against Covington, who is listed for the United States. Their official team entries are Allstars Training Center and MMA Masters, respectively. Elsewhere on the Las Vegas card, Brendan Allen also earned a technical fall in a separate crossover matchup; that match ended 10-0 against Alexander Shlemenko.