Khamzat Chimaev Shuts Out Chris Weidman At RAF Abu Dhabi – Highlights

Khamzat Chimaev won the RAF light heavyweight crossover championship with a 10-0 technical fall over Chris Weidman at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14. The headliner reached a second period before a disputed scoring sequence and an unsuccessful challenge brought the wrestling match to an early end.

This was the replacement main event arranged after Colby Covington withdrew through injury. RAF announced Weidman on November 9, giving the former UFC middleweight champion five days between that public confirmation and the contest. The revised pairing carried a different championship from the cruiserweight crossover belt originally attached to Covington’s appearance.

Period 1: Chimaev establishes the advantage

The opening exchanges were a contest for grips and position rather than an immediate finishing attack. Mike Heck’s contemporaneous written account described Weidman using feints while the two worked through tie-ups, separations and restarts. Chimaev found his way behind his opponent and used the collar tie effectively as the period developed.

Drake Riggs’ separate ringside updates described a failed early attack before Chimaev dipped underneath and put Weidman down. He then kept advancing toward the boundary. The challenger remained in the match through the first interval, but had not registered a point; RAF’s finalized period breakdown records a 5-0 opening segment.

Period 2: The challenge decides the finish

Weidman tried to initiate the next scoring exchange. Chimaev reversed the position into a throw, then maintained the stronger position during the resulting scramble. The sequence initially put four more points on the board. Weidman’s side challenged the ruling, leaving the officials to review the action before confirming how the contest would end.

Heck’s account also identified the reversal and the review as the decisive passage. The challenge did not change the call, and the additional point completed the technical fall rather than requiring a third period. The official second-period contribution was another five points for Chimaev and none for his opponent.

Khamzat Chimaev just beat Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi He's now 5-0 in RAF (via @RAFWrestlingUSA) pic.twitter.com/F4BD35rzH8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2026

A fifth RAF victory

The promotion’s updated athlete ledger now lists Chimaev at 5-0, correcting the shorter winning run stated in one early recap. He had entered following an 11-0 win against Robbie Lawler at RAF 14 on October 23. His other recorded RAF opponents were Dillon Danis, Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

Weidman’s record moves to 0-2. His previous RAF appearance was a 5-4 loss to Covington on May 30, making this his first match for the organization since that narrow decision. Saturday’s contest therefore brought him back against a different opponent, with a title opportunity available despite the late switch.