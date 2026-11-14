Khabib Nabiev Stops Styve Ngono Essono In Round Three At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Khabib Nabiev had to work through an interrupted opening round and a difficult spell on the mat before preserving his unbeaten record at PFL Dubai. The Russian light heavyweight defeated Styve Ngono Essono at Coca-Cola Arena on November 14, finishing a fight that had swung between the two men rather than producing a straightforward procession.

The bout was part of the early card on the updated PFL Dubai lineup, headlined by Vadim Nemkov’s heavyweight title defense, with Patrick Habirora facing Omar El Dafrawy in the co-main event. The light heavyweights had made their limit: Nabiev weighed 205.4 pounds and Ngono Essono came in at 205.1. Their paths into the contest were different, with the unbeaten prospect facing an opponent who had already competed through the PFL Africa schedule.

Khabib Nabiev stays undefeated after a third-round TKO!#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/IEaHEpTcN5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 1: Eye poke interrupts the exchanges

Nabiev opened with overhands and uppercuts, while Ngono Essono answered with a jab and a heavy low kick. A knee connected for Nabiev before an eye poke halted the action. The doctor examined his left eye, the fight resumed, and Ngono Essono lost a point for the foul.

The restart immediately brought a change in range. Nabiev closed the distance, wrapped his opponent up and completed a takedown. He settled into half guard and remained above Ngono Essono through the closing stages, adding elbows before the horn.

Khabib Nabiev goes for the takedown immediately after the eye poke 😤#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/KSlPItnRek — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 2: Ngono Essono takes control

In Tyler Treese’s ringside account, Ngono Essono reversed an early takedown in the second round and began winning the positional exchanges. Nabiev attempted guillotines without securing a submission. His opponent took his back, landed punches and kept him working underneath. Nabiev reached his knees late but could not turn the round into sustained offense.

Round 3: Nabiev turns the fight with ground strikes

The final round began with another successful entry from Nabiev. This time he converted top position into damage: an elbow landed hard, follow-up punches came down, and referee Sam Amidi intervened. The official finish was a TKO from an elbow and punches at 0:46 of round three.

The promotion’s finishing clip shows Ngono Essono covering up near the fence as the referee moves in; the round-three clock reaches 4:14 remaining. That sequence distinguishes the stoppage from the earlier control-heavy stretch, when Nabiev had held position without forcing an intervention.

KHABIB NABIEV WITH THE GROUND AND POUND TO STAY UNDEFEATED 🤯#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/sjPvHibxVq — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Across the bout, Ngono Essono accumulated four minutes of control compared with Nabiev’s two minutes and 19 seconds. Nabiev completed five of six takedown attempts, while his opponent registered no credited takedowns. Ngono Essono instead found his strongest positions by reversing entries and working around to the back.

Nabiev leaves Dubai at 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the PFL. His earlier promotional appearance also ended inside the distance, against Ahmed Sami in February. Ngono Essono’s updated promotional profile lists him at 8-3 overall and 2-2 in the PFL; his preceding appearances included decision wins over Muzaan and Yedoh.