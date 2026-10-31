Kenshin Kodama Beats Tatsuya Oiwa To Win Krush Lightweight Title (Highlights)

Kenshin Kodama has the Krush lightweight championship he spent more than a year waiting to fight for. The 24-year-old defeated Tatsuya Oiwa by unanimous decision in the Krush 193 main event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on October 31.

All three judges favored the challenger after three three-minute rounds. Their scores were 30-29, 29-28 and 30-28 for Kodama, making him the promotion’s 11th lightweight champion and ending Oiwa’s bid for a second successful defense.

The result is a separate development from the pair’s pre-fight weigh-in coverage. Saturday’s meeting settled the belt in the ring, with no extension round required.

The round-by-round account below draws on an English translation of Krush’s official Japanese-language match report.

Round 1: Kodama mixes kicks with his punches

The opening exchanges began behind the jab. Kodama brought a right high kick into the contest, while Oiwa slipped beneath it and reached for a straight right to the body. The challenger then used a right calf kick to set up a one-two combination.

Oiwa kept his guard tight rather than allowing Kodama to attack without a response. When the challenger finished his combinations, the champion looked for right straights to the head and body. It established a contest between Kodama’s varied entries and Oiwa’s attempts to answer at the end of them.

Round 2: The challenger adds uppercuts and a flying knee

Kodama opened the second round with a right uppercut followed by a left-hand combination. His right calf kick disrupted Oiwa’s balance, adding another problem for the defending champion beyond the exchanges upstairs.

Oiwa replied with a right hook from behind his guard. Kodama also found room for a left uppercut through that defense and pressed forward with a right flying knee. The challenger continued to vary the targets and the shape of his attacks rather than relying on a single punching combination.

The broadcaster’s exact-fight clip accompanies the round-by-round account below.

Round 3: Oiwa fights back as both exchange to the bell

Oiwa landed a left body kick and Kodama returned a right body kick. The champion moved closer to work a left punch to the body behind his guard, then answered the end of a Kodama right high kick with straight knees from both sides.

Oiwa also disguised a right knee toward the chin with a right calf-kick feint. When Kodama drove up another right uppercut, Oiwa connected with a left hook to the face. Both men were still exchanging punches in the middle of the ring when the final bell sounded.

The decision went to Kodama on every card, although the judges differed on the margins. The official result announcement is shown here.

The promotion’s final written result confirms the three scorecards and Kodama’s championship status.

The promotion also shared the new champion’s immediate celebration after the decision.

A long-awaited championship opportunity pays off

Kodama represents K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf, while Oiwa fights out of team VASILEUS. The new champion is ten years younger than the 34-year-old he defeated.

Kodama had avenged an earlier defeat to Shoji Otani in September 2025 before waiting for this title opportunity. His pre-fight preparation story centered on that extended gap and the work he put into the championship challenge.

Oiwa won the belt from Kento Ito in July 2024 and defended it against Yuto Shinohara in November 2025. He entered this defense after a decision loss to Samuel Seiko Nagasawa in May. Saturday’s title result leaves Kodama with the belt that Oiwa had held for more than two years.

The same card also included the separate bantamweight championship final between Ryu Ohira and Kakeru Nagano.