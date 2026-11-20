Kana Oshikawa made her ONE Championship debut a short, punishing one, stopping Kwankhao Pitaknongrua in the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 179 on November 20. The atomweight Muay Thai contest took place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The official result was a technical knockout at 1:35 of round one. Oshikawa finished with Kwankhao still standing, overwhelming her against the corner until the referee stepped between them. This was a referee stoppage rather than a knockout that left the Thai fighter on the canvas.

Round 1: Oshikawa turns an early slip into sustained pressure

The first trip to the floor belonged to Oshikawa, but it did not count as a knockdown. She lost her footing after throwing a right low kick as Kwankhao pushed forward. Once back upright, the Japanese newcomer answered with a left-hand counter that dropped her opponent, earning the round’s first knockdown.

Kwankhao continued after the count and the action moved into close quarters. Both women worked knees from the clinch, trying to control the other’s upper body rather than settling into a long-range kicking exchange. The referee separated them when they became tied up, and Oshikawa kept advancing when the action restarted.

Her body punching became the decisive part of that pressure. She dug the left hand downstairs, made space when Kwankhao tried to grab her, and returned to the same target. The change in distance mattered: Oshikawa was able to punch between clinches instead of letting each tie-up end her attack.

A right straight joined the body work as she forced Kwankhao back toward the corner. With her opponent increasingly confined by the ropes, Oshikawa switched between punches to the midsection and hooks upstairs. The referee watched from beside the exchange before moving in to end it.

The promotion’s finish clip captures the last burst of that sequence:

Done in ONE 💥 Kana Oshikawa 🇯🇵 shuts down Kwankhao in her ONE debut! @Kanamuay #ONEFridayFights179 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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🌍 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/1dTo4PD5X4 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

There were no second or third rounds and no judges’ decision. ONE’s result listing and both athletes’ records agree on the winner, method and elapsed time, with the victory giving Oshikawa a 1-0 record in the organization. That is her ONE record, not a claim that this was her first professional fight.

Before the event, Oshikawa wrote on November 19 that she had cleared the weigh-in and wanted to return to Japan with a result that repaid her gym president, parents and senior teammates. Her message also directed Japanese supporters to the U-NEXT broadcast. The Japanese pre-fight report listed her weigh-in at 47.6 kilograms and Kwankhao’s at 47.55 kilograms, with both also passing the hydration test. That cleared the administrative hurdle before their scheduled three-round contest, which was contested under Muay Thai rather than kickboxing rules.

A new stage after a busy route through Japan and Thailand

Oshikawa also competes as Kana Wor Wanchai and represents Wor Wanchai Promotion. Her path to this appearance included Thai competition and Japanese title fights, rather than a straight jump from the amateur circuit into Lumpinee’s weekly ONE series.

Japanese fight publication Gong Kakutogi’s pre-bout profile traced her professional debut to Thailand in December 2022 and noted an RWS appearance in March 2024. More recently, she beat Noa Fujiwara under open-finger-glove Muay Thai rules in April before losing their August rematch for a WBC Muay Thai world title.

For more from the Bangkok doubleheader, read our Chartpayak–Klarob main-event preview, Hussain–Black Panther result and Grand Prix semifinal update.