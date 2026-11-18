Jurai Ishii’s precise counters and elbows proved more effective than Yugo Kato’s relentless forward pressure at ONE SAMURAI 5. The 21-year-old won their all-Japanese strawweight Muay Thai meeting by unanimous decision at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on November 18.

All three judges favored Ishii, returning scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27. His career record improved to 23-9, and he left with a second consecutive victory in ONE rather than another knockout. Kato remained aggressive despite a badly cut eyebrow, but his persistence did not change the verdict.

Round 1: A Left Elbow Opens Kato’s Cut

Kato immediately tried to force punching exchanges in the first round, advancing behind heavy swings. Ishii met him with a left elbow that opened a cut above Kato’s left eye. The injury was a visible early consequence of the shorter, sharper attacks available to Ishii when his opponent came forward.

Round 2: Ishii Adds Kicks To His Elbow Attacks

The pressure continued in round two. Kato kept stepping in and throwing punches, while Ishii was willing to exchange rather than concede the initiative. The Exindecon Gym representative also landed high kicks and front kicks, then connected with another left elbow that worsened the existing wound.

Round 3: Kato Keeps Advancing Through The Blood

Kato was bleeding heavily by the third round but still refused to stop advancing. Ishii answered with knees and elbows as the close-range contest continued. Neither man secured a stoppage before the final bell, and the bout completed its scheduled three rounds. The official Japanese account credited Ishii with his first win on a ONE SAMURAI card.

STATEMENT MADE 💯 Jurai Ishii outduels Yugo Kato to earn a unanimous decision win! @jurai_0729 #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Subscribe to The Inner Circle at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv and watch ONE Samurai 5 FREE!

🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT subscription pic.twitter.com/tUnS41BJYj — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

Where The Result Leaves Their ONE Runs

For the winner, this followed a split-decision victory over Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang. His current promotional record stands at six wins, one loss and one no contest. Kato had entered after two ONE knockout victories, against Ke Jingjun and Fahlap Toyotarayong; this was the first defeat listed on his ONE record.

The tactical contrast had been clear in their pre-fight discussion of technique and power. Ishii acknowledged that Kato’s physical strength was the area in which he held an advantage, while backing his own broader Muay Thai skills. Kato, in turn, accepted the difference in technical detail but stressed that applying power was itself a learned skill. He believed the small, open-finger gloves would make that strength especially useful. Those were pre-bout assessments, not post-fight explanations.

Both had cleared the original division’s requirements in the official weight and hydration checks. Kato weighed 124.6 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0103. Ishii registered 124.4 pounds and 1.0156. Neither needed the catchweight changes that affected other contests on the card.

The match was part of the supporting bill for Joshua Pacio’s strawweight MMA title defense. No championship changed hands in Ishii’s contest, and the official result report did not announce his next opponent.