Jordan Burroughs returned to winning form with a shutout at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. The Olympic champion defeated Azamat Nurykau by a 9-0 decision at Etihad Arena, taking the middleweight contest through all three periods without conceding a point.

This was a recovery opportunity for the American after his first defeat in the league, rather than a championship defense. Nurykau, representing Belarus, was making his promotional debut against an opponent whom USA Wrestling identifies as a six-time world champion as well as an Olympic gold medalist.

Period 1: Passivity Opens The Scoring

Pavel Zadorin’s complete written match account describes a measured opening in which neither wrestler immediately converted an attack. Nurykau was penalized for passivity, giving Burroughs the only point of the period. The American worked to disrupt his opponent’s position but did not score from a leg attack during this opening segment.

Period 2: A Throw Creates Separation

The same account details a single-leg entry that Burroughs converted into a throw at the boundary, moving the cumulative score to 5-0. Nurykau continued after landing awkwardly. Another step-out widened the margin before the interval; medical attention did not prevent the Belarusian from resuming the contest.

The promotion’s original arena-side clip shows an exchange from this exact pairing. It offers a close view of the physical contest, while the final scoring remains grounded in RAF’s completed match record rather than inferred from a short highlight.

Period 3: Burroughs Protects The Shutout

A further passivity point took the lead to 7-0. Zadorin records a late go-behind for another two, followed by an attempted turn that brought no additional score. Nurykau could not open his account before time expired, leaving the outcome to a decision rather than a pin or technical fall.

BURROUGHS GETS IT DONE 😤 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and @starzplayarabia in MENA pic.twitter.com/jzO6uW8tHt — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

The finalized period totals were 1-0, 5-0 and 3-0. RAF credits the winner with two takedowns and his opponent with none. Those official figures resolve the method as a completed points win; reports describing an 11-0 technical fall do not match the promotion’s final record.

Where The Result Leaves Both Wrestlers

Burroughs now stands at 3-1 in RAF. His athlete page records earlier victories over Sean Brady in Cleveland on August 22 and Magomed Kurbanaliev in Moscow on September 5, followed by a 7-5 loss to Mikey Caliendo on October 23. That setback also shaped Arman Tsarukyan’s earlier assessment of a possible meeting, but those discussions did not establish a signed match.

Nurykau leaves his first league appearance at 0-1. The middleweight designation here is separate from the crossover championships elsewhere on the Abu Dhabi card, so this result does not transfer a title or confirm a future opponent for either wrestler.



