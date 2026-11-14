Joji Goto Sweeps Sergio Pettis On All Three Scorecards At PFL Dubai – Highlights

The Japanese bantamweight finished in back control after Pettis survived his late submission attacks.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 14th, 2026
Joji Goto and Sergio Pettis during their bantamweight fight at PFL Dubai
Joji Goto and Sergio Pettis at PFL Dubai. Credit: PFL / ESPN

Joji Goto defeated Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision in their bantamweight matchup at PFL Dubai on November 14. All three judges returned 30-27 scorecards at 5:00 of round three at Coca-Cola Arena, giving the Japanese fighter a clear victory over the former Bellator champion.

Round 1: Goto disrupts Pettis’ range

Pettis worked from the center and landed low kicks. Goto answered with a body kick and straight left, then brought a hook over the top. His movement repeatedly left Pettis punching short in an otherwise measured opening round.

Round 2: The wrestling exchanges change position

Pettis sought takedowns but could not establish control. Goto briefly reached his back during a scramble before Pettis stood and attempted a spinning back kick. A later Goto takedown attempt produced a reversal and another fence clinch; Pettis’ final shot also failed.

Round 3: Back control and submission threats

A calf kick and overhand left helped Goto open the final round, with the punch cutting Pettis. Goto then grounded him and secured his back. Rear-naked-choke, face-crank and twister attempts followed. Pettis defended through the closing stretch, but could not escape that position before time expired.

The numbers behind the decision

The final statistics credited Goto with 53 landed strikes from 103 attempts, compared with Pettis’ 24 from 61. The significant-strike totals were 33 of 78 and 13 of 45 respectively. That separated overall activity from the smaller category of significant connections, rather than treating the two measures as interchangeable.

Goto also accumulated 4:09 of control against Pettis’ 2:13. Four minutes of the Japanese fighter’s total came from back control, with one submission attempt recorded. Neither athlete registered a knockdown. His significant connections by round numbered 11, nine and 13, against eight, two and three for Pettis.

The matchup paired fighters with nearly identical listed reach despite a height difference. Goto is five-foot-eight with a 68-inch reach; Pettis is five-foot-six with a 69-inch reach. Their official profiles identify Sapporo as Goto’s hometown and Tokyo as his fighting base, while Pettis represents Milwaukee.

Pettis came into Dubai after an April meeting with McKee that went five rounds. His preceding 2025 PFL appearances had produced a decision against Stots and a second-round knockout against Magomedov. This assignment instead required him to solve a visiting RIZIN bantamweight over three rounds, with no title attached to the bout.

Both made the bantamweight limit with the non-title allowance: Pettis weighed 135 pounds and Goto 135.4 in the Dubai weigh-in results. Their contest belonged to the main-card lineup beneath the separate heavyweight championship meeting between Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.

Published on November 14, 2026 at 2:26 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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