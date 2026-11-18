Joao Mendes defeated Will Wilson 7–2 to win the featherweight final at the 2026 IBJJF Crown on November 8. The Alliance competitor secured his first title at the invitation-only event in Long Beach, California, ahead of Wilson of Carlson Gracie Team.

The tournament brought 48 athletes to the Walter Pyramid, divided into six eight-person brackets. Each division carried a $20,000 winner’s prize. Mendes’s championship run put him among the competitors who have won both an IBJJF World Championship and the Crown.

Final: Repeated Resets Give Way To Mendes’s Top Pressure

Both men pulled guard early, prompting returns to standing after 20 seconds under the event’s rules. The opening exchanges produced advantages and penalties for each athlete. Three minutes into the match, the broadcaster’s written account had them level at two points apiece, with Mendes ahead on advantages.

Mendes worked from above, pressuring Wilson’s collar and briefly reaching north-south. A restart did not dislodge his positional control. With three minutes remaining, he led 3–1 on advantages while Wilson struggled to improve from half guard.

The pace increased in the closing minute. Mendes tightened his grips, passed the guard and received three points. The final margin was 7–2 with fewer than 20 seconds left. Wilson did not reverse the outcome before time expired; the championship was decided on points rather than a submission.

VF Comunica’s ringside result and its original Instagram post, shared collaboratively with Mendes’s account, independently record the same final score. The official event highlights also show the two finalists in action.

A Champion And A Rookie Meet At The End Of The Bracket

Mendes opened with a 4–2 win over Jun Yong Cho and advanced past Mateo Cardona in the semifinal. Wilson beat Ademir Barreto 2–0, then defeated Keven Carrasco by the same margin to earn his place in the final.

The featherweight draw paired contrasting styles from the outset. Wilson arrived as a European champion in his first black-belt season, bringing a deep-half guard game into his opener against Barreto’s passing. Mendes entered as a former world champion whose established guard and submission threats had made him a leading contender.

The division also contained returning 2023 champion Sam Nagai. IBJJF’s bracket breakdown noted that no featherweight had repeated as Crown champion through the first three editions. This final instead paired two athletes seeking their first crown.

Mendes subsequently laid his black belt on the mat to mark his departure from competition. His retirement and academy plans are a separate development from the match itself, which completed his title run with wins over Cho, Cardona and Wilson.