Jin Mandokoro Drops Riku Kazushima Twice To Win RISE Title

Jin Mandokoro finally captured the RISE super flyweight championship on Sunday, defeating Riku Kazushima over five rounds at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The RISE 203 headliner ended with unanimous scores of 49-45, 49-45 and 49-44. Knockdowns in the second and fifth rounds helped make Mandokoro the division’s fifth champion, while Kazushima’s bid to add the 53-kilogram belt to his earlier flyweight championship ended in defeat.

A rematch for the vacant belt

The championship match brought together the division’s top two contenders. Mandokoro represented Kai Juku and entered ranked first; Oikawa Dojo’s Kazushima occupied the second position. Their return meeting topped the 11-bout RISE 203 running order, rather than serving as a defense by an incumbent super flyweight champion.

They had already met in Nagoya in May 2025, when Mandokoro edged a split decision. That earlier success did not eliminate the uncertainty surrounding another championship opportunity: previous title meetings with Kazuki Osaki and Ryu Hanaoka had finished without the belt coming home. Mandokoro had discussed changing his mental approach to title fights during the buildup. For Kazushima, this was simultaneously a chance to reverse their first result and become a two-division champion.

Five rounds, two momentum-changing counters

The round account below draws on the complete written ringside reports from Gong Kakutogi and MMAPLANET, checked against RISE’s finalized result.

Round 1

Mandokoro opened with right body kicks and inside low kicks against the southpaw. Kazushima circled and answered with his left hand, finding opportunities when the right straight came toward him. Punches to the head and body accompanied the kicking exchanges. The opening scores reflected a competitive start: two judges had it even, while the third favored Mandokoro 10-9.

Round 2

Kazushima began finding his straight left repeatedly as Mandokoro advanced. Right middle kicks and knees kept the exchanges varied, but the pivotal response came with the hands: Mandokoro slipped the left and drove a short right straight through for the first knockdown. He followed with hooks as Kazushima fought back near the corner. All three judges scored the round 10-8.

Round 3

Mandokoro continued pressing with right kicks and raised knees at close range, also showing a flying knee and spinning backfist. Kazushima kept returning the left straight instead of allowing uninterrupted offense. A late burst brought hooks and uppercuts from Mandokoro, with his opponent still firing back. There was no knockdown, but each judge awarded the round to Mandokoro, 10-9.

Round 4

Kazushima increased the pressure behind left kicks and combinations, repeatedly reaching Mandokoro with the straight left. The attacks carried the action toward the ropes, where the eventual winner continued responding with rights. Kazushima mixed in a front kick and finished the period pushing forward, making this a meaningful rally rather than an uncontested procession toward the cards.

Round 5

Still pursuing, Kazushima combined body punches, a left high kick and straight shots. Mandokoro used knees and front kicks while working for countering room. The decisive exchange repeated the earlier solution: a slipped left followed by a right straight put Kazushima down again. After the restart, Mandokoro closed with punches and knees, while Kazushima continued throwing his left through the final exchanges.