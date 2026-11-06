Jack Drops Isannuea Twice To Win ONE Friday Fights 177 — Highlights

Jack Siatanyokkrok PK defeated Isannuea Sor Sasiwat by unanimous decision in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event of ONE Friday Fights 177. The November 6 contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok went all three rounds.

The headliner closed the nine-bout Friday Fights card, following a separate Inner Circle 37 session. This was Jack’s return to the promotion, rather than a world championship bout.

Before the event, ONE’s written interview established that the returning fighter had stayed active in traditional five-round competition during his absence. He joined PK Saenchai Muaythaigym in July. His opponent was making his first appearance at bantamweight after an August defeat to Ubaid Hussain.

Round 1: Low kicks meet body counters

Jack began by targeting the calf with low kicks. Isannuea used movement to protect his lead leg and worked back to the body. During a short clinch, the veteran found uppercuts and an elbow, before the younger man closed the opening round with jab-led combinations.

Round 2: Isannuea raises the pace

The distance disappeared quickly in the second round, with the pair colliding as they stepped in. Isannuea increased his output through four-punch combinations. Jack answered with individual counters, but his opponent also connected with a downward elbow midway through the round.

JACKED UP 😵 Jack drops Isannuea twice in Round 3 for a unanimous decision win! Watch the full #ONEFridayFights177 event replay:

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🌍 on https://t.co/gYqdzNjwHf (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/I6hUwwbo3T — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 6, 2026

Round 3: Two knockdowns change the contest

The decisive change came after Jack switched to southpaw in the last round. He measured with a jab and dropped Isannuea near the ropes with a right hook. A subsequent punching attack produced another knockdown. The 22-year-old recovered sufficiently to reach the final bell, avoiding a stoppage despite the sustained pressure.

The victory brought Jack’s overall career record to 73-30, according to ONE.

What the result changes for both men

The 31-year-old now has three wins and one loss in ONE. His previous promotional victories were first-round knockouts: Mardanglek Nakatawan at 1:22 at Friday Fights 21 and Darkie Nokkhao KorMor11 at 0:45 at Friday Fights 39. Between those wins, he lost a unanimous decision to Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi.

Isannuea’s updated promotional ledger stands at four wins and five defeats. All four victories remain knockouts. The new setback follows the Hussain decision loss at Friday Fights 168, interrupting the momentum he had built with consecutive stoppages of Sanit Aekmuangnon and Khunpon Aekmuangnon earlier in his ONE run.

The weight-class experiment was not presented as a permanent commitment. In the pre-fight remarks covered by MiddleEasy, Isannuea explained that his body had grown, while leaving open a likely return to flyweight. Friday’s result does not settle that divisional decision.

The official weight report recorded Isannuea at 136.8 pounds and Jack at 136.4, a difference of 0.4 pounds. Those readings were published for ONE’s 135-to-145-pound bantamweight bracket, rather than the 135-pound ceiling used for the same division name in the UFC.