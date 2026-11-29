Henry Cejudo retained the RAF lightweight crossover championship with an 11-0 technical fall over Song Yadong in the RAF 15 main event on November 28. The former Olympic champion finished the match 29 seconds into its second period at NOW Arena in the Chicago area.

The contest was Cejudo’s first defense of the championship he won against Merab Dvalishvili in August. Song was making his promotional wrestling debut. Their November championship booking brought together opponents who had previously met under UFC rules, but with a different belt and competitive format at stake.

Period 1: Activity Point Opens The Scoring

Cejudo began by testing Song’s reactions with hand movements and feinted changes of level. Song stayed defensive rather than producing an early scoring attack. When the challenger was put on the 30-second activity clock, he could not score before it expired, giving the champion the first point.

A single-leg entry then gave Cejudo access to a trip and a two-point takedown. With Song’s leg controlled on the mat, he turned the challenger to add another two points. Song reached the break without conceding again, but he had no points of his own against Cejudo’s five.

Henry Cejudo beats Song Yadong 11-0 at RAF 15 👀 (via @RAFWrestlingUSA) pic.twitter.com/Ts60uxMaPx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 29, 2026

Period 2: The Opening Shot Leads To Grounded Turns

Song attacked immediately after the restart, shooting toward Cejudo’s legs. The champion sprawled to deny the entry, moved behind him and established control. He then used successive turns to extend the lead, adding six unanswered points during the period and reaching the technical-fall margin at 11-0.

The original broadcast clock stopped with 1:31 remaining in the two-minute period, establishing 29 seconds of second-period action. No third period was contested. This was a points-margin stoppage rather than a pin, despite the repeated exposures that helped Cejudo build the winning total on the mat.

RAF’s finalized record lists period scores of 5-0 and 6-0, which add to the announced total. It credits Cejudo with two takedowns and Song with none. Those entry totals are separate from the points accumulated through turns and the opening activity-clock penalty.

HENRY CEJUDO 🏆 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/6oZf6348WX — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 29, 2026

A First Defense And A Different Result From Seattle

The victory takes Cejudo to 3-1 in RAF, while Song leaves his first appearance at 0-1. The champion’s earlier league results include an 11-0 win over Urijah Faber, an 11-8 loss to Dvalishvili in July, and the August rematch in which he captured the crossover title by a fall.

Song won their UFC Seattle meeting by technical decision in February 2025 after an eye-poke interruption. That MMA result remains separate from Saturday’s freestyle-wrestling score. Cejudo’s championship defense changes neither that UFC decision nor the athletes’ records in the other sport.

The other crossover-title defense on the Chicago card ended earlier, when Arman Tsarukyan pinned Anthony Pettis in the co-main event. The two RAF 15 championship results belong to different divisions; this main-event win retained Cejudo’s lightweight belt, not the middleweight title.