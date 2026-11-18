Gump kept his unbeaten ONE Championship run going with a unanimous-decision victory over Shuto Inui at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18. All three judges sided with the Team Teppen kickboxer after three rounds at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota.

The contest went ahead under a revised weight agreement. Gump weighed 148 pounds, three pounds above the bantamweight limit, while Inui registered 144.4. Both passed hydration, with readings of 1.0144 and 1.0120 respectively. As detailed in the official weigh-in developments, the match became a 148-pound catchweight bout and Gump forfeited 25% of his purse to his opponent. The promotion retained its bantamweight-kickboxing designation for the matchup despite that higher agreed weight.

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Gump vs. Shuto Inui: Round-by-round

Round 1

Gump began by changing levels with his kicks, attacking the calf and going upstairs to establish his rhythm. Inui answered by closing the distance rather than allowing the kicking exchanges to remain one-sided. The bigger-framed newcomer swung his lead right hook and an overhand-style straight left, making the opening round a contest between Gump’s varied kicking and Inui’s attempts to bring his hands into range.

Round 2

The right-sided attacks became more important for Gump in the second. His right high kick disrupted Inui’s straight left, and he followed with repeated knees. Inui continued taking shots and suffered a cut at the outside of his left eye as the Team Teppen fighter took control of the exchanges.

Round 3

Inui landed his straight left early in the last round, but Gump responded with sustained combinations. The pressure left Inui defending without much opportunity to answer. He was visibly unsteady yet refused to go down, staying upright through the closing attack and taking the fight to the judges. The round descriptions here are translated from ONE’s Japanese written ringside recap.

In his own written post on November 17, Gump apologized to Inui and ONE after initially failing hydration. He thanked his opponent for accepting the revised terms and said he would refocus for the fight. That account describes the earlier testing problem; the promotion’s final release subsequently recorded the passing hydration figure and catchweight agreement.

A decision streak continues against a new opponent

The finalized athlete records list the result as a unanimous decision at 3:00 of Round 3. Gump now has three wins from three ONE appearances, all on the scorecards. He previously beat Zhang Haiyang by unanimous decision and Velihan Palit by split decision. Inui’s promotional record begins at 0-1; this was his first ONE contest rather than the end of an established run with the organization.

Their previously announced matchup brought together fighters at different stages of their ONE careers. Gump entered with two promotional wins behind him, while Inui arrived as the KROSS×OVER KICK welterweight champion. Wednesday gave the newcomer a test beyond his domestic title platform without producing the immediate upset he sought.