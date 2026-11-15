Gongphiphop Stops Juri Umaki In 52 Seconds At KNOCK OUT 70 – Highlights

Gongphiphop Weerasakreck needed less than a minute to make his KNOCK OUT debut count. The Thai fighter defeated Juri Umaki by TKO at 0:52 of the first round at KNOCK OUT 70 on November 15, when a nose injury prevented his opponent from continuing after a right-hand knockdown.

The sixth bout at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall matched two newcomers to the promotion in a RED super-welterweight contest. It had been scheduled for three rounds of three minutes at the 70-kilogram limit, with Umaki representing Okayama Gym and Gongphiphop fighting out of Weerasakreck Fairtex Gym.

Round 1: A right hand interrupts Umaki’s kicking attack

Umaki opened with a high kick. Gongphiphop answered with low kicking work and a right body kick, before finding the decisive counter as the Japanese fighter attempted a right kick to the body. His right hook sent the taller man to the canvas.

Although Umaki got back to his feet, the damage to his nose prompted a medical examination. The contest was stopped rather than restarted. The finalized promotion record classifies the outcome as a technical knockout, not a completed count-out; there were no later rounds or scorecards.

Gongphiphop had given up twelve centimeters in height. The official athlete listings put the 22-year-old from Sisaket at 179 centimeters and Umaki at 191. Both use an orthodox stance. Saturday’s scale readings were much closer: 69.70 kilograms for the winner and 69.75 for his opponent.

Different equipment for two promotional newcomers

In his complete written pre-fight interview, paraphrased here from Japanese, the Thai newcomer said this would be his first open-finger-glove contest. He had used the equipment in training and believed it could suit Muay Thai clinching. He also described adjusting his style following advice to produce a more crowd-pleasing performance in Japan.

Umaki arrived as a former Japan Kickboxing Innovation super-welterweight champion and an X-FIGHT titleholder. His own preparation focused on distance management, with new punching and kicking work at Morita Kickboxing Gym while employment kept him in Chiba.

The 28-year-old had also been preparing for his first appearance at Korakuen Hall and his first fight in open-finger gloves. In his written interview, he noted that punches could pass through openings in a guard that boxing gloves would previously have covered.

The RED kickboxing format allows elbows and knees in standing clinch exchanges, but prohibits throws, submissions and strikes against grounded opponents. Those restrictions distinguish this match from the UNLIMITED format used elsewhere on the same card, rather than making every KNOCK OUT contest subject to identical rules.