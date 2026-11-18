Gabi Pessanha turned a leg-lock exchange into another championship at the IBJJF Crown. The InFight representative submitted Larissa Dias with a toe hold in the women’s super-heavyweight final on November 8 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

The victory gave Pessanha her fourth consecutive title at the invitation-only tournament. She finished all three opponents, preserving an unbeaten Crown run through the competition’s fourth edition. Her earlier victims were Maria Ruffatto and Hazel Rose.

Super-Heavyweight Final: An Early Attack And A Counter Finish

Pessanha immediately threatened an ankle lock, but Dias escaped the danger. A reset inside the opening minute brought them back to their feet, with the defending champion holding an advantage and neither athlete having scored points.

The match then moved into a different phase: Pessanha pulled guard while Dias controlled from above. After a quieter spell, a burst of movement took them to another central restart. Dias eventually drew level on advantages, leaving the final finely balanced before the decisive exchange.

Dias reached for a toe hold of her own. Pessanha adjusted as they rolled through the leg entanglement, found a countering grip on her opponent’s foot and forced the submission. FloGrappling’s written ringside account records that progression rather than a points victory.

The broadcast match recording shows the broadcast clock settled at 5:24 remaining after the stoppage, or 4:36 elapsed in the ten-minute period. Its scoreboard reads 0–0 on points and one advantage each. That is the stopped broadcast clock, not a separately certified timestamp for the instant of the tap.

Two Submission Runs Meet In The Championship Match

VF Comunica’s original result post details Pessanha’s route through the bracket: an arm-triangle against Ruffatto-Gilpin, then a closed-guard finish over Rose. On the opposite side, Dias submitted Ingridd Alves and Yara Soares with footlocks, according to the same outlet’s original event bracket. Both finalists therefore arrived after consecutive stoppages.

Dias entered the official eight-athlete draw as a three-time world champion and a bronze medalist at the previous Crown. IBJJF’s bracket preview identified her opening opponent, Ingridd Alves, as a former European champion with a varied attacking game. The Elementum athlete subsequently reached the title match from that side of the field.

The other half paired Pessanha with Ruffatto, while newly promoted black belt Hazel was matched against Anabel Lopez. That draw gave the returning titleholder a mix of familiar opposition and rising talent before the final.

The jiu-jitsu event brought 48 invited athletes into six divisions, each offering a $20,000 championship prize. Pessanha’s result completed the women’s super-heavyweight bracket; the other weight classes produced their own separate championship matches.