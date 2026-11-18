An early lead for Leonardo Ferreira did not keep Fellipe Andrew from reclaiming the IBJJF Crown heavyweight title. Andrew submitted the Alliance athlete with an arm-triangle in their November 8 final at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, completing his second championship run at the event.

The Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club representative had won the inaugural edition in 2023. His return to the top came through three victories, with submissions in both the semifinal and final. VF Comunica’s original ringside result and final-match post confirm the finish and his place as heavyweight’s first two-time Crown winner.

Heavyweight Final: Ferreira Scores First

Ferreira pulled guard at the start and came up on a single leg to sweep for two points around the opening minute. Following a restart at the 90-second mark, he maintained pressure while Andrew used a lasso grip to try to unbalance him. Andrew eventually stood, and both competitors had an advantage.

After Ferreira returned to guard, Andrew initially could not get past his legs. The breakthrough came around the fifth minute, when a successful pass earned three points. He accelerated from there, building a 9–2 lead and securing the head-and-arm position.

Ferreira resisted as Andrew adjusted his pressure and tightened the choke. The broadcaster’s written account describes Andrew remaining in command with fewer than three minutes left before forcing the tap. This was a submission victory, not a decision based on his points lead.

The official match recording provides the finish-clock check: the scoreboard settles at 1:58 remaining after the stoppage, equivalent to 8:02 elapsed on the ten-minute match clock. Andrew is in white and Ferreira in blue. The full final appears in the last section of FloGrappling’s three-match video.

The Heavyweight Draw Produces A Returning Champion

Andrew opened with a 14–0 win over Windson Torres before submitting Davi Vetoraci. Ferreira’s route included a choke against Nico Maglicic and a narrow semifinal victory over Omar Nada on advantages.

Their meeting brought together two established contenders from the official heavyweight draw. IBJJF’s preview identified Andrew’s submission ability and experience as major strengths, while noting injuries had limited his recent activity. Torres, a former European champion accustomed to super-heavyweight competition, was presented as a physical opening test.

The same bracket also contained defending champion Nolan Stuart, who lost to Vetoraci in the quarterfinal. Davi’s place in this division was distinct from twin brother Matheus’s ultra-heavyweight entry, a separation established in the pre-event lineup.

The Crown used eight-athlete brackets across six divisions, bringing 48 competitors to the invitation-only tournament. Each championship carried a $20,000 prize. Andrew’s title ended the heavyweight bracket with a repeat winner rather than a first-time champion.