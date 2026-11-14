Ernesto Rodriguez Stops Rhys McKee After Foul Interruption At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Ernesto Rodriguez’s return to the win column at PFL Dubai came with an interruption before the decisive exchange. The welterweight stopped Rhys McKee in the opening round at Coca-Cola Arena on November 14, but only after referee Mike Beltran penalized him for an illegal knee and allowed the contest to resume.

The official finish was a TKO from punches at 2:28 of round one. Both fighters’ updated PFL pages list Rodriguez as the winner, matching the promotion’s knockout announcement. No judges’ decision was required in a bout that ended well inside its scheduled three rounds.

This was one of the preliminary matchups on the reconciled PFL Dubai card. Vadim Nemkov’s heavyweight title defense against Sergei Bilostenniy topped the event, with Patrick Habirora meeting Omar El Dafrawy in the co-main event. Rodriguez weighed 170.2 pounds; McKee came in at 170.8.

ERNESTO RODRIGUEZ ENDS IT WITH A MEAN RIGHT HAND 😱#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/XgC559lfdJ — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 1: Point deduction before the stoppage

In Tyler Treese’s ringside account, Rodriguez began by attacking the calf while McKee tried to establish his long jab from the center. Repeated kicks prompted McKee to change to a southpaw stance. Rodriguez then changed levels, completed a takedown and delivered knees to the body as his opponent worked back up.

The sequence turned into a foul when Rodriguez kneed McKee in the head while he was grounded. Beltran paused the action and deducted a point. That penalty did not end the fight: after the restart, a right hand dropped McKee, and Rodriguez followed him down with punches until the referee intervened.

The promotion’s longer replay shows the earlier grappling exchange and interruption as well as the finishing combination from additional angles. It supplies context missing from a clip of the final punch alone, separating the illegal strike from the subsequent legal finishing exchange.

The statistical gap was substantial: Rodriguez landed 27 of 38 significant strikes, compared with four of 17 for McKee. He also completed his only takedown attempt and registered the bout’s lone knockdown.

Rodriguez rebounds from July defeat

Rodriguez entered from the Las Vegas training scene, with Xtreme Couture and One Kicks Gym listed on his promotional profile. That page now records him at 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the PFL. His previous appearance ended in a third-round knockout loss to Thad Jean in July; before that, he had beaten Masayuki Kikuiri by majority decision in March.

McKee’s promotional ledger moves to 15-7-1 overall and 1-1 in the organization. The Belfast-based Northern Irish welterweight had started his PFL run with a decision victory over Alex Lohoré in April. Dubai brought a different test against an opponent whose early offense alternated between low kicks, wrestling and close-range strikes.