Elisabeth Diatta Wins Senegal’s First Youth Olympic Gold In Beach Wrestling (Highlights)

Elisabeth Diatta delivered Senegal’s first Youth Olympic gold medal by defeating Japan’s Reisa Kojima in the women’s 55kg beach wrestling final at Saly Beach West on November 7. The 16-year-old finished the contest with a fall, with the official final book recording a 5–1 technical score with 1:44 remaining on the three-minute countdown.

The breakthrough came on home sand at Dakar 2026, the first Olympic sporting event staged in Africa. Senegal’s celebration continued in the men’s 80kg competition, where Maguette Diop also won gold. Their victories gave the host country two champions on the opening day of beach wrestling’s Youth Olympic debut.

Diatta–Kojima: the single-period final

Diatta, wearing white with Senegal’s green-and-yellow trim, met Kojima’s low stance with hand fighting and forward pressure. The wrestlers repeatedly reached for control around the head and arms, then broke contact to reset their distance. Kojima worked toward a leg while Diatta tried to keep her balance and turn the exchanges back toward the center of the sand circle.

The early scrambles brought both athletes down close to the boundary. After the referee separated them, Diatta continued pressing into the tie-up rather than waiting at range. The broadcast scoreboard showed her ahead 2–1 before the decisive exchange. With the wrestlers back on their feet, she secured the upper-body contact, turned through the finish and brought Kojima onto the sand.

The referee stopped the contest and indicated the winning action. The final result was a fall, not a decision after the full three-minute period. Diatta then raised her arms toward the packed stand before returning for the referee’s confirmation of the result.

A route through defeat to the gold-medal match

The official competition record shows that Diatta’s tournament was not an unbeaten procession. In her final group match, she lost 5–1 to Manzanza Stephie Tsimba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She nevertheless reached the knockout stage and defeated Azerbaijan’s Gunel Karimli 3–0 in the semifinal, with 1:53 remaining on the countdown.

Kojima reached the final by beating Tsimba 3–0 in the other semifinal. Tsimba subsequently took bronze against Karimli, winning 3–1. Those results put Diatta’s turnaround in perspective: the athlete who had beaten her in the group did not reach the title match, while Diatta converted her own semifinal opportunity into the championship.

According to the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa’s written account, Diatta had previously earned African under-17 silver and finished fourth at the under-17 world championships in Baku. The home victory therefore moved her from narrowly missing a world podium to winning a Youth Olympic title within the same season.

Historic debut for Beach Wrestling at the Youth Olympics and historic for hosts Senegal with two gold medals 🥇🇸🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/bkuMPephYg — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 8, 2026

Diop adds a second title for the hosts

Diop defeated Azerbaijan’s Nihad Suleymanli in the men’s 80kg final. The finalized bracket records a 4–0 technical score, a fall and 2:20 remaining on the countdown. United World Wrestling described the decisive action as a counter throw against a leg attack, with the result confirmed following a successful challenge.

The other opening-day champions were Venezuela’s Wilfredo Rodriguez in men’s 60kg and China’s Min Zhao in women’s 75kg. Beach wrestling’s eight divisions were split across November 7 and 8, with four men’s and four women’s weight classes on the programme.

Unlike a multi-round boxing contest, beach wrestling uses one period lasting up to three minutes. A throw onto the back can end the match before time expires. The Youth Olympic field comprised 96 wrestlers representing 52 National Olympic Committees, with 12 competitors in each weight category.

The sport’s scoring also rewards forcing an opponent outside the circle or bringing an opponent onto the sand on a body part other than the hands or feet. Challenges were limited to one unsuccessful review for the medal bouts; a wrestler who won a review retained the right to challenge. Those rules made boundary position and the confirmation of scoring actions central to the finals.

More from the combat-sports programme: Dakar 2026’s boxing competition. More grappling coverage: the final-day SAMBO world champions and Victor Hugo’s ONE Fight Night 49 submission.