Diana Avsaragova Pins Debuting Julianna Pena At RAF Abu Dhabi – Highlights

Diana Avsaragova spoiled Julianna Pena’s Real American Freestyle debut at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion crossed from the broadcast team to competition, but her opponent secured the finish before their opening period was over.

Period 1: A Throw Leads Straight Into The Pin

A four-point throw created the decisive opening. Damon Martin’s written match account describes Avsaragova putting Pena onto the mat for a 4-0 advantage, then adjusting her position to hold both shoulders down. Pena could not escape the pinning position before the referee intervened.

🇷🇺Diana Avsaragova acaba de ganar a la excampeona del peso gallo de la UFC Julianna Peña en el primer asalto, el derribo de la rusa fue precioso#RAFAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/zRS7XAmdUh — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) November 14, 2026

USA Wrestling’s finalized results record the finish as a fall at 1:36. This was a pin rather than a submission, a technical fall or a decision. Only Period 1 was contested; the intermediate points described in the exchange did not become a final decision score.

DIANA WINS IT 💪 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and @STARZPlayArabia in MENA pic.twitter.com/V5vNLpVwFq — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

Avsaragova Rebounds From Her First RAF Loss

Avsaragova had already experienced the other side of a one-sided RAF result. Her league history lists a September 18 loss to Kennedy Blades, who won their RAF13 championship meeting 12-0. That match was decided by technical fall, making the method different from the shoulder pin she produced here.

The win leaves the Russian athlete with one victory and one defeat in RAF. The promotion lists her as 28 and from Ardon, while Pena’s profile identifies the American as 37 and from Spokane, Washington. Pena’s record in this league now consists of this single appearance.

The finalized Abu Dhabi card identifies their contest as a women’s middleweight crossover match, not a championship bout. Blades remained in the separate title matchup against Bella Mir. Avsaragova’s successful return therefore should not be confused with winning the belt she previously challenged for.

Martin also reported that RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein had encouraged Pena to compete, with her future participation still undecided before this match.

MiddleEasy’s original announcement of the pairing placed Pena’s competitive return roughly 17 months after her last MMA outing. Kayla Harrison had submitted her in Round 2 at UFC 316 in June 2025 to take the bantamweight championship. The move onto this card gave Pena a wrestling assignment rather than an Octagon comeback.

Pena’s history with Amanda Nunes also formed part of the immediate UFC title context: they had split two meetings before Nunes faced Harrison on the same weekend. Harrison subsequently submitted Nunes in the fourth round at UFC 334. That championship result belongs to a different competition and does not establish Pena’s next opponent or an announced date for her UFC return.