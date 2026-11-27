Detchawalit Silkmuaythai recovered from a knockdown to stop Yodkhunpon in the second round of their bantamweight Muay Thai main event at The Inner Circle 40. Three knockdowns ended the contest at 1:03 on November 27 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The result makes Detchawalit 6-0 in ONE, with five finishes, and takes his overall record to 52-5. It advances his pursuit of a $100,000 main-roster contract; the win itself was not announced as a contract award.

Round 1: Yodkhunpon lands the warning shot

After a measured opening, Yodkhunpon dropped the teenager with a left hook. Detchawalit beat the count and answered with straight punches, forcing the veteran toward the ropes.

Round 2: Three knockdowns settle it

Detchawalit broke through with a right-left combination, then sustained his attack for a second knockdown. A left elbow delivered the third. The three-knockdown rule ended the fight before a third round was needed.

A dangerous assignment on the contract trail

Detchawalit had already identified the left hook as a central danger in his pre-fight breakdown of Yodkhunpon. He planned to read the timing rather than rush the opening round, then increase his pressure once he understood the distance. Friday tested that plan against the very punch he had singled out.

The 19-year-old entered this matchup after four consecutive stoppages and a decision over Tom Casse at The Inner Circle 21 in July. Casse had been the first opponent in that run to take him the distance. That experience mattered to the buildup: Detchawalit was approaching a more established Thai opponent after proving he could win without an early finish.

During six weeks of preparation, Detchawalit adjusted his training for a puncher who liked to close quickly and trade. His stated advantages were speed, height and reach. He also expected to use knees and elbows rather than depend exclusively on boxing. The assignment was his first against another Thai opponent in ONE, after five wins over international opposition.

Yodkhunpon brought a different background to the November 27 main event. A two-time K-1 champion with extensive stadium experience, he had returned to Muay Thai in ONE against Semih Sah Cindir in June. A second-round left-hand finish made that promotional debut successful after nearly three years away from Muay Thai rules.

In his own preview of the matchup, Yodkhunpon emphasized timing, rhythm and experience against a younger, faster opponent. He prepared at Venum Training Camp and Team Mehdi Zatout, including work alongside ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Asadula Imangazaliev. Both men regarded this pairing as a meaningful test on the route toward ONE’s main roster, not a title contest.