Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai defeated Thway Lin Htet by a unanimous decision in their strawweight Muay Thai bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, November 27.

The matchup brought together two men who had each won their previous appearance by decision. Beforehand, both had discussed pursuing a finish and a performance bonus. This time, accuracy and defensive responses supplied the separation over three rounds rather than a stoppage.

Round 1: Feints create the openings

Denkriangkrai opened with feints before punching to the head. Thway Lin Htet’s counters met evasive movement and return kicks from the Team Mavinn Muaythai fighter.

Round 2: Pressure meets body kicks

The 27-year-old mixed low kicks and quick punches. A push kick sent his advancing opponent to the canvas; body kicks interrupted further punching attacks. That off-balancing sequence was not reported as an official knockdown.

Round 3: Kick catches and right hands

Against continued pressure, Denkriangkrai caught kicks and swept the supporting leg. Repeated right hands and a body kick completed his work. Numerical scorecards were not included in ONE’s published result.

The outcome followed the approach outlined in Denkriangkrai’s counter-striking plans. In ONE’s original written preview, he described preparing to stay guarded against the spinning backfist and avoid rushing unless the scoring situation required it. His longer-term objective was another run of victories toward a main-roster contract, with a possible Abdallah Ondash rematch also on his mind.

For the 23-year-old Phyo Wai Group representative, the stated plan allowed for a tactical switch: start by advancing, then counter from the back foot if that proved a better fit. He entered after a split-decision win over Xavier Gonzalez at ONE Friday Fights 170.

For Denkriangkrai, this is a second successive victory after his decision over Abdessamie Rhenimi at ONE Friday Fights 166. That run began after Abdallah Ondash stopped him in the first round at ONE Friday Fights 156.

The updated promotional records now list Denkriangkrai at 11-6 in ONE and Thway Lin Htet at 6-5. The winner’s 64 career victories, noted in the main-event report, refer to his wider career rather than 64 wins in this organization.

Under ONE’s Muay Thai rules, three judges score each round using the 10-point-must system, considering knockdowns, damage, clean strikes and aggression or ring control. That framework differs from ONE’s whole-bout MMA judging. Elsewhere on the same card, Saencherngnoi and Petthanawat’s co-main event has its own separate result report.

The weekly series offers a route to a US$100,000 main-roster contract. A win on this card is not itself confirmation of that award, and the published main-event report does not announce one for Denkriangkrai.