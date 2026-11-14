Denis Goltsov Stops Maxwell Djantou Nana In Round One At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Denis Goltsov made his jab the organizing weapon against Maxwell Djantou Nana at PFL Dubai, keeping the heavyweight contest on his terms until a first-round stoppage. The former PFL champion finished with punches at 3:41 on November 14 at Coca-Cola Arena, adding another early victory to his recent run.

The result came on the preliminary card rather than in Dubai’s heavyweight championship headliner. Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy occupied that title slot, while this matchup gave Goltsov a separate opportunity to advance his position. The updated event lineup also included Patrick Habirora against Omar El Dafrawy as the co-main event.

Goltsov weighed 248.8 pounds, giving away 16.2 pounds to the 265-pound Djantou Nana. The difference on the scale did not translate into sustained pressure from the heavier man. The striking exchanges unfolded largely at a distance, with neither fighter credited with a takedown attempt in the finalized bout statistics.

Round 1: The jab opens the finishing route

Tyler Treese’s ringside account described Goltsov landing quick jabs while Djantou Nana struggled to close the gap. A heavy left hook connected for Djantou Nana, but Goltsov continued to score with straight punches and mixed in a low kick. His output kept the exchanges moving instead of allowing his opponent to settle into close range.

A right hand got through Djantou Nana’s guard as he began covering up. Another right sent him down, and Goltsov followed with punches before referee Bryan Miner stopped the contest. The promotion’s finish clip shows the change from upright defense to the concluding ground sequence, with the round clock reaching 1:19 remaining.

DENIS GOLTSOV MAKES QUICK WORK IN ROUND ONE 🤯#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/hpZIYA1rYC — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

The official statistical record credited Goltsov with 16 significant strikes from 33 attempts, compared with six from 30 for Djantou Nana. Fifteen of the winner’s credited significant strikes targeted the head. He registered the only knockdown; neither heavyweight attempted a submission.

Another early win after Charlotte

Goltsov’s updated profile lists him at 38-9 overall and 16-4 in the PFL. He trains with Sambo-Piter in St. Petersburg. His preceding appearance was another first-round win, over Hasan Mezhiev in August. The earlier Charlotte finish followed a second-round TKO loss to Corey Anderson during the 2025 PFL season.

The Russian heavyweight had won the 2024 PFL championship by submitting Oleg Popov in the first round of their November final. That title-winning performance remains the relevant benchmark for his push back through the division. The Dubai victory itself did not award a new belt, and the checked official record contained no confirmed next opponent.