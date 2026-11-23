Darryl Verdonk had to work an extra round to get past Kim Hyun Jun at K-1 Revenge II. Their super-welterweight meeting at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on November 23 ended with the Dutch-Indonesian fighter taking a unanimous extension-round decision, 10-8 on all three cards.

The ninth bout was contested at 70 kilograms under a three-round format with one additional round available. K-1’s official account of the fight describes an increasingly physical exchange between Verdonk’s hooks and the Korean southpaw’s attacks to the body. Neither could secure the judges’ agreement during regulation.

There was a specific recovery task for the Fight Team Ringer representative. His previous appearance, in September’s K-1 World Max tournament opener, ended in defeat to Italy’s Lorenzo Di Vara. Kim, meanwhile, arrived after beating Jinku Oda by decision at September’s K-1 Fighting Network event in Sangju, South Korea.

The experience gap made the matchup more than a routine return. Verdonk had reached the final of the 2025 K-1 World Max tournament and previously held Enfusion’s lightweight title. Kim’s official honors include the EMA welterweight, TAS 70-kilogram and Kick Heros welterweight championships. He represented Busan’s Taehan Muay Thai Gym, bringing a different stance and a taller frame: K-1 lists him at 180 centimeters against Verdonk’s 177.

Round 1: Kim answers the forward pressure

Verdonk advanced behind a right high kick before mixing his straight right with calf kicks from either side. Kim countered with his right hand, giving the aggressor something to consider as he stepped into punching range.

The opening exchanges were not confined to boxing. Kim brought a flying knee and a crescent kick into the contest, then connected with another body kick as Verdonk answered with his right. The Korean also pressed with combinations. Across from him, Verdonk looked for a knockdown with hooks from both hands rather than conceding the close-range exchanges.

Round 2: Body attacks bring a response

Another right hook was central to Verdonk’s work at the start of the second. Kim responded with his own hook and continued using the crescent kick. The promotion’s ringside report noted signs that those body attacks were affecting his opponent.

That pressure did not produce a passive retreat. Verdonk fired back with hooks, while Kim held his ground and kept alternating his punches with kicks to the midsection. When Verdonk’s movement appeared to slow, he found a reply downstairs of his own, driving hooks into the body to keep himself in the exchanges.

Round 3: No separation on the cards

Kim met a right hook with knees, and both fighters used low kicks. Verdonk added a spinning backfist to his offense before following with a right hook and a right uppercut. Those attacks pushed the action forward without forcing the Korean to abandon his position.

Kim continued answering with his right hand. Verdonk worked successive hooks, but his opponent was still throwing through the closing exchanges. The judges returned a split draw, 1-1, sending the bout into the extension. The official report does not give the individual regulation-round totals, so those scores cannot be reconstructed from the published result.

Extension: A knockdown breaks the deadlock

Kim began the additional round with middle kicks and body punches. Verdonk moved forward with a straight right, an inside low kick and a left hook, while the southpaw brought his knee back into play. A subsequent right hook from Verdonk missed.

A low kick put Kim off balance and onto the canvas before the decisive punching exchange. Verdonk then landed a right hook for a knockdown. Kim rose and faced further pressure from a right hand and a left low kick, making it to the end of the round rather than being stopped.

The pairing had been announced well before fight week, as covered in MiddleEasy’s original matchup report. The bout report is separate from Verdonk’s pre-fight remarks about his development, which preceded the action in Tokyo.