Danny Christie Stops Stevie Ray In BKFC Debut At Glasgow (Highlights)

Danny Christie spoiled Stevie Ray’s bare-knuckle debut with a second-round stoppage in the co-main event of BKFC 96. The former BKFC UK light-heavyweight champion put Ray down twice before the middleweight contest ended at 1:59 of Round 2 on November 7 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ray arrived with a substantial mixed martial arts résumé, but this was his first professional appearance under BKFC’s rules. The Kirkcaldy fighter had competed 11 times in the UFC and later reached the PFL’s 2022 lightweight final. Christie, by contrast, was an established bare-knuckle competitor returning to a familiar setting rather than changing sports.

Round 1: Christie’s right hand troubles Ray

Christie took control of the opening round rather than waiting for the late punch that eventually decided the fight. The Courier’s written account described Ray being visibly shaken more than once as the Carlisle fighter imposed his offense. That early difficulty left the home fighter trying to recover ground before the second round.

A separate written fight report identified Christie’s straight right as a particularly damaging weapon, connecting to Ray’s right-eye area during the first period. The opening-round account matters to the finish: this was not a single clean shot reversing a round of unchecked success for Ray.

Round 2: Two knockdowns end the debut

Ray went down inside the first minute of the next round. He continued after that setback and began making the contest more competitive, but Christie still had the decisive response near the bell.

A right hook ended that developing resistance. Christie found the opening as the momentum had begun shifting, sending Ray back to the canvas and bringing the contest to its conclusion.

THE BASTARD DIDN’T COME TO GLASGOW TO PLAY NICE. 😤🔥 Two knockdowns and a second-round stoppage over Stevie Ray!#BKFC96 | Presented by @BallBoyz pic.twitter.com/qy7cqLOFVE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 8, 2026

BKFC’s finalized result records a technical knockout, not a judges’ decision, with one second remaining in the second two-minute round. Christie improved to 6-3 in the promotion, while Ray’s first entry in its record became a defeat. The official classification and 1:59 finishing time take precedence over informal descriptions of the highlight as a knockout.

A return to winning form in Glasgow

The victory was Christie’s first in BKFC for two years, according to the local written report of his performance. At 41, the Currock veteran was facing a 36-year-old opponent competing in front of his Scottish supporters.

Ray’s earlier achievements included Cage Warriors and BAMMA lightweight titles. He also beat Anthony Pettis twice during his PFL run, having recorded UFC wins over Joe Lauzon, Ross Pearson and Michael Johnson. Those accomplishments established his MMA credentials without giving him a prior bare-knuckle result to build on here.

The pair had been close on the scales: Christie weighed 174.6 pounds and Ray 175.2 at the official weigh-in. Their middleweight co-main event followed the BKFC 96 weigh-in results and the card’s late main-event replacement.

Christie also received Performance of the Night in the BKFC 96 bonus announcements. That recognition was separate from the vacant UK light-heavyweight championship contested in the main event; Christie’s win over Ray was a middleweight bout, not a title change.