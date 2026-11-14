Connor Hughes Knocks Out Shem Rock In Round Two At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Hughes countered Rock’s forward movement with hooks to end their all-Liverpool lightweight matchup.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 14th, 2026
Connor Hughes and Shem Rock during their lightweight fight at PFL Dubai
Connor Hughes and Shem Rock at PFL Dubai. Credit: PFL / ESPN

Connor Hughes knocked out Shem Rock at 1:04 of round two in their lightweight fight at PFL Dubai on November 14. A pair of hooks ended the contest at Coca-Cola Arena, giving Hughes the win in a matchup between two fighters based in Liverpool.

PFL’s official record identifies Hughes as the winner by KO/TKO in the second round. Its finish video shows the broadcast clock stopped at 3:56 remaining, matching the elapsed time reported in the written ringside account. The fight ended by knockout, not a judges’ decision.

Round 1: Hughes interrupts Rock’s kicking game

Rock opened with oblique kicks and worked at distance, adding a front kick to the body and a right hand when they met close. Hughes initially fell short with a combination before finding his own right. A left hook then dropped Rock, who quickly stood again. Rock resumed kicking, but Hughes caught him with a check hook as he advanced. A late takedown attempt failed.

Round 2: Hooks catch the forward step

Rock landed a body kick before lunging forward. Hughes answered with a heavy left-right hook combination that sent him down and ended the fight. There was no third round in the scheduled three-round contest.

A result against the backdrop of Hughes’ tournament run

The winner’s updated PFL profile lists him at 13-3 overall and 6-3 in the promotion. He represents The MMA Academy Liverpool and is listed at 29 years old, five-foot-eleven and a 73-inch reach. Those measurements put him at the same listed height and reach as his opponent, rather than at a significant physical disadvantage.

His official history includes two knockout victories during the 2025 PFL Europe tournament: a second-round finish of Di Franco on May 10 and a head-kick knockout of Van Steenis on September 26 at 2:56 of the opening round. The December 13 final against Alex Chizov went the other way, with Chizov winning by a right-hand knockout 50 seconds into round three.

Rock’s updated profile records a 12-4-1 career tally and a 0-1 PFL record, confirming this was his promotional debut. The 33-year-old is also listed as fighting out of Liverpool. PFL uses the shorter name Shem Rock on its current athlete page and bout record; the same competitor appeared as Shaqueme Rock in the written fight listing.

This was a non-title preliminary-card assignment on the updated Dubai lineup. The fighters had already cleared the scales in the official weigh-in coverage. The show’s championship headliner was Vadim Nemkov against Sergei Bilostenniy, a separate heavyweight contest rather than a title opportunity attached to Hughes–Rock.

Published on November 14, 2026 at 1:09 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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