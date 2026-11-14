Connor Hughes Knocks Out Shem Rock In Round Two At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Connor Hughes knocked out Shem Rock at 1:04 of round two in their lightweight fight at PFL Dubai on November 14. A pair of hooks ended the contest at Coca-Cola Arena, giving Hughes the win in a matchup between two fighters based in Liverpool.

PFL’s official record identifies Hughes as the winner by KO/TKO in the second round. Its finish video shows the broadcast clock stopped at 3:56 remaining, matching the elapsed time reported in the written ringside account. The fight ended by knockout, not a judges’ decision.

Round 1: Hughes interrupts Rock’s kicking game

Rock opened with oblique kicks and worked at distance, adding a front kick to the body and a right hand when they met close. Hughes initially fell short with a combination before finding his own right. A left hook then dropped Rock, who quickly stood again. Rock resumed kicking, but Hughes caught him with a check hook as he advanced. A late takedown attempt failed.

Round 2: Hooks catch the forward step

Rock landed a body kick before lunging forward. Hughes answered with a heavy left-right hook combination that sent him down and ended the fight. There was no third round in the scheduled three-round contest.

CONNOR HUGHES SAYS NIGHT NIGHT WITH A VICIOUS KNOCKOUT 😤#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/srqZAJhTVa — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

A result against the backdrop of Hughes’ tournament run

The winner’s updated PFL profile lists him at 13-3 overall and 6-3 in the promotion. He represents The MMA Academy Liverpool and is listed at 29 years old, five-foot-eleven and a 73-inch reach. Those measurements put him at the same listed height and reach as his opponent, rather than at a significant physical disadvantage.

His official history includes two knockout victories during the 2025 PFL Europe tournament: a second-round finish of Di Franco on May 10 and a head-kick knockout of Van Steenis on September 26 at 2:56 of the opening round. The December 13 final against Alex Chizov went the other way, with Chizov winning by a right-hand knockout 50 seconds into round three.

Rock’s updated profile records a 12-4-1 career tally and a 0-1 PFL record, confirming this was his promotional debut. The 33-year-old is also listed as fighting out of Liverpool. PFL uses the shorter name Shem Rock on its current athlete page and bout record; the same competitor appeared as Shaqueme Rock in the written fight listing.

This was a non-title preliminary-card assignment on the updated Dubai lineup. The fighters had already cleared the scales in the official weigh-in coverage. The show’s championship headliner was Vadim Nemkov against Sergei Bilostenniy, a separate heavyweight contest rather than a title opportunity attached to Hughes–Rock.