Chhut Serey Vannthong brought a varied kicking attack to K-1 Revenge II and left Korakuen Hall with a unanimous decision over Riki. The Cambodian fighter won their November 23 super-featherweight contest on all three cards: 30-27, 30-28 and 30-28.

The fifth bout on the Tokyo card paired a Kun Khmer champion with a Japanese karate convert at the 60-kilogram limit. They completed the three scheduled three-minute rounds without needing the available extension.

Round 1: Vannthong mixes up his kicking targets

K-1’s Japanese-language report describes Vannthong opening with repeated left kicks, while Riki looked for his straight right. The Rahu Club fighter then used his right low kick to disrupt his opponent’s base, moving between a right calf kick and a left body kick rather than staying with one target.

Riki answered with a right hook and a left front kick as he sought a knockout. The exchanges gave the first round a clear contrast: the Japanese fighter trying to make his punching opportunities count against an opponent presenting attacks at different heights.

Round 2: Riki presses, Vannthong answers high and low

Riki used his jab to push forward and followed with a left hand. Vannthong responded with consecutive body kicks, a right punch and a jumping knee, bringing another weapon into the exchanges as the distance closed.

A further left-hand attack from Riki drew a sequence of counters. Vannthong went upstairs with a left high kick, added his right hand and returned to the left kick. Those changes of level kept the round from becoming a simple contest of straight punches.

Round 3: A slip, not a scored knockdown

Vannthong worked with a left body kick and a right knee early in the final round. Riki targeted the leg with a calf kick before both men traded hooks. One punch from the Cambodian made Riki dip, but the incident was ruled a slip rather than a knockdown.

The exchanges continued with a right uppercut from Vannthong and answering hooks from both sides by Riki. Both attempted spinning back kicks. The eventual winner also put together a straight right and a right uppercut before the fight went to the judges.

Kun Khmer credentials meet a karate background

Vannthong entered with the ISKA Kun Khmer intercontinental super-featherweight title at 59 kilograms. His official profile also lists a gold medal in the men’s 60-kilogram Kun Khmer competition at the 2023 SEA Games.

Riki reached the lightweight quarterfinals of the 2014 JFKO national karate tournament before switching sports. He later won the 60-kilogram Challenge A class at the 30th K-1 Amateur tournament, but came into this outing looking to rebound from defeats to Ryoga Matsumoto and Riku Yamamoto in 2025.

Elsewhere on the same card, MiddleEasy has separate reports on Kamara versus Inagaki and Verdonk versus Kim, along with Sakamoto versus Sasaki.