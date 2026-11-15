Chanmin Fujihashi Overcomes Knockdown To Stop Yamato At KNOCK OUT 70 – Highlights

Chanmin Fujihashi had to recover from a knockdown before his return to KNOCK OUT ended with a victory over Yamato. The late replacement put him in trouble on the feet, but the contest turned when the action reached the ground at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on November 15.

The promotion records a knockout at 2:07 of the first round. This was the third bout at KNOCK OUT 70, contested at a contracted 67 kilograms under UNLIMITED rules and scheduled for three three-minute rounds.

Yamato, representing Wajutsu Keishukai HEARTS, accepted the assignment after Rui Nojima was disqualified for missing weight. The original limit had been 65 kilograms; the revised agreement followed an official weigh-in at which the substitute registered 66.9 kilograms. That change allowed Fujihashi to compete rather than lose his place on the card.

Round 1: A reversal changes the direction of the fight

The southpaw Yamato initially disrupted his taller opponent with inside low kicks, sending him off balance. Fujihashi switched to orthodox, using his jab and left body kick. A caught kick gave the newcomer an opportunity to attempt a takedown, but he could not complete it.

A right-to-left punching combination then dropped the Crosspoint Kichijoji fighter. Yamato followed him down, only for the grounded exchange to produce a reversal. Fujihashi lifted him with his legs and took the upper position before the referee separated them, according to the written ringside accounts.

Back on their feet, Yamato continued with straight punches. The response was a clinch and another takedown attempt, followed by a left high kick on the break. The next body-lock exchange proved decisive: Fujihashi used a trip to bring his opponent down and advanced into mount.

From there, Yamato tried to bridge free. The man on top maintained his balance and delivered punches and elbows until the referee intervened. The mounted attack brought an abrupt end to a contest that had initially favored the substitute.

🔥調布の悪童、炸裂。 藤橋チャンミンが

KNOCK OUT-UNLIMITEDルールで

強烈なパウンドKO‼️ ＜第3試合＞

KNOCK OUT-UNLIMITED -67.0kg契約／3分3R 🟥藤橋チャンミン

ーーー🆚ーーー

🟦倭 “悪童”がKNOCK OUTのリングで

鮮烈なフィニッシュ🔥 🎥藤橋チャンミンの素顔に迫る

KNOCK OUT documentary… pic.twitter.com/jNAdidAjGA — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 15, 2026

A comeback built around changed habits

In an original written interview published by KNOCK OUT on November 12, Fujihashi described returning after roughly a year away from its ring. A knockout defeat in a selection tournament and changes associated with starting a business had preceded his break. Winning an amateur MMA tournament was part of his route back.

He also outlined a more focused preparation: several training sessions a day, longer practice hours, fewer nights drinking with friends, and closer attention to his diet. He believed his striking, clinch work and mentality had all improved. Rather than dwell on the original opponent’s public profile, he framed the booking as a test of his own return.

His stated ambition in that written Q&A was to build successive knockout wins and deliver an emotionally committed performance. More kickboxing coverage is available on MiddleEasy.