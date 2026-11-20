Chalamkaw TeamMehdiZatout earned his first ONE Championship victory with a head-kick knockout of Natty Dodds at ONE Friday Fights 179 on November 20. The bantamweight Muay Thai bout at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium ended at 0:24 of the opening round.

The promotion shared its own finish clip during the broadcast at 15:36 UTC. It was a successful change of discipline for the Thai fighter, whose previous appearance in the promotion came under kickboxing rules. Dodds, meanwhile, was making his first appearance on ONE’s recorded event history, facing an opponent who had already experienced a difficult debut.

Round 1: An early kicking exchange gives way to the finish

The pair met near the center of the ring rather than immediately driving one another into a corner. Wearing black shorts and red gloves, Dodds kept his hands raised as Chalamkaw, in white shorts and blue gloves, moved into kicking range.

There was an initial exchange of kicks before both men reset their feet. Chalamkaw continued edging forward, while Dodds gave ground and brought his gloves back toward his face. Neither fighter established a sustained clinch or a prolonged punching exchange before the decisive attack.

With the action moving toward the ropes, Chalamkaw sent a kick high and caught Dodds on the head. The impact dropped his opponent to the canvas. The referee immediately stepped between them, preventing any follow-up attack as the winner turned away.

CRAZY head kick 🤯 Chalamkaw flatlines Natty Dodds in 24 seconds!#ONEFridayFights179 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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Officials attended to Dodds while Chalamkaw celebrated with his team in the corner. There was no second contested round and no decision to await. ONE’s finalized results page and both athletes’ event histories identify the outcome as a knockout, rather than a technical knockout.

A different ruleset brings a different result for Chalamkaw

The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout representative entered with a loss to Japan’s Ranma at ONE Friday Fights 140. That kickboxing contest ended in the third round, at 0:58. Friday’s win puts his record within ONE at 1-1 across the two striking disciplines; those figures are not his complete career record.

The switch also meant competing in four-ounce gloves. ONE’s Muay Thai rules permit elbows, unlike its kickboxing format, and schedule non-title bouts for three three-minute rounds. In this matchup, however, the decisive weapon came from the kicking range both athletes had tested during the opening exchanges.

Friday Fights remains a route toward a US$100,000 global-roster contract, a wider opportunity highlighted in the promotion’s event announcement. A spectacular finish and a contract award are separate developments: the confirmed result alone does not establish that Chalamkaw received that deal. Elsewhere on the same show, Kana Oshikawa made a winning ONE debut in atomweight Muay Thai.