Chadd Collins Beats Kyohei Furumura By Doctor Stoppage At KNOCK OUT 70 – Highlights

Chadd Collins returned to winning form at KNOCK OUT 70 when a cut ended his contest with Kyohei Furumura. The Australian earned a technical-knockout victory at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on November 15, after the Japanese fighter had initially been allowed to continue following a medical examination.

Round 1: Furumura uses the outside lane

In English paraphrase of the Japanese ringside accounts, Furumura began by moving laterally rather than remaining in front of Collins. He used low kicks to disrupt the advancing fighter’s balance, then closed distance to attack the body. Collins changed stance and looked for openings with kicks and elbows, but Furumura repeatedly moved away before stepping back into range. The round developed around that contrast between forward pressure and mobile counters.

Round 2: Pressure brings the doctor into play

Collins began finding more success with his own low kicks, while adding front kicks, punches and clinch knees. Furumura’s movement became less effective at keeping him outside. A cut opened around the right eye during the exchanges, bringing the doctor into the ring. The examination did not end the bout at that point: after the restart, Furumura pressed forward and answered with punches before the bell.

Round 3: A second inspection ends the contest

The final round barely got underway before another inspection of the wound. This time, the injury prevented the contest from continuing. The finalized promotional record gives the finish as TKO at 0:03 of round three, rather than a decision based on the preceding rounds. No judges’ totals determined the winner.

A rebound in a non-title assignment

For Collins, this reversed the result of his September appearance against Kongnapa Weerasakreck. That bout ended in a unanimous-decision loss, with scores of 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27 for Kongnapa. The Queensland fighter’s promotional profile lists RISE world super-lightweight and multiple Muay Thai championship credentials, but no belt was listed for Sunday’s assignment.

Furumura was also trying to halt a losing run. His previous listed appearance was a June defeat to Ryoto Kimura, with each judge returning 30-27 against him. Before that, Taimu Hisai stopped him in the third round in October 2025. The FURUMURA-GYM athlete’s preceding victory was a third-round knockout of Pungluang in August that year.

This was a contracted 63.5-kilogram RED rules match over three three-minute rounds, using eight-ounce boxing gloves. RED allows elbows and clinch knees but excludes throws, submissions and attacks against a grounded opponent. Those limits distinguish the ninth bout from the card’s UNLIMITED main event.

Both fighters met the agreed weight. The official November 14 weigh-in report recorded Collins at 63.30 kilograms and Furumura at 63.50. Their listed heights are 179 and 174 centimeters respectively: a five-centimeter height difference, not a measured reach advantage. The event-specific contract was above the promotion’s 62.5-kilogram lightweight limit.